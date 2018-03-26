Tata Nexon To Get A New XZ Variant Soon; Brochure Leaked

The Tata Nexon is currently available in four variants: XE, XM, XT and XZ+

Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce a new XZ variant of its sub-4m SUV, the Nexon. According to the leaked brochure, the new variant will be placed in between the XT and XZ+, taking the total number of variants up to five. Although Tata hasn’t officially confirmed the new variant, it is likely to be launched soon.

Being the second-to-top variant, the Nexon XZ will be equipped with a host of features such as the 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, rear parking camera with sensors and dynamic guidelines, day/night IRVM (internal rearview mirror), automatic climate control with rear air vents and electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors). It will also get projector headlamps, height adjustable front seats and body-coloured ORVMs, which aren’t available on the XT variant. However, it will miss out on features such as the optional dual-tone roof, LED DRLs (daytime running lights), front and rear fog lamps, push-button start and 16-inch alloys found on the top-spec XZ+ variant.

Tata offers the Nexon with two engine options - a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel. The 3-cylinder petrol engine produces 110PS of power and 170Nm of torque while the 4-cylinder diesel engine is good for 110PS and 260Nm. Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and come with three driving modes - Eco, City and Sport.

The Nexon XZ is likely to be priced at a premium of around Rs 60,000 over the XT variant, which is priced at Rs 7.32 lakh (petrol) and Rs 8.17 lakh (diesel) (ex-showroom Delhi). The XZ+ variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 8.57 lakh and Rs 9.42 lakh, which is almost Rs 1.25 lakh more than XT variant.

Tata Motors is also planning to launch the Nexon AMT, which was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, soon. The Nexon will be the first vehicle in the sub-compact crossover/SUV segment to get an automatic transmission with a diesel engine.

