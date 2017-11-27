Tata Nexon To Get A 6-Speed AMT Before April 2018

“There will be a 6-speed AMT on offer in the Nexon within this financial year” - Dr. Timothy A Leverton, chief technology officer, Tata Motors

Updated on November 27, 2017

Tata Motors has confirmed that the Nexon will get an AMT (automated manual transmission) “within this financial year.” The Nexon is Tata’s first crack at the sub-4 metre compact SUV space and rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Ford EcoSport and other hatchback-derived crossovers. The Nexon has been launched at Rs 5.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), with a petrol and a diesel powerplant.

Both the petrol and diesel avatars of the Tata Nexon sport a 6-speed manual transmission codenamed the TA6300. Tata says even the AMT unit will feature six gear ratios, a segment first. Interestingly, both the engines will be getting the 6-speed AMT gearbox. As per a leaked official doc, a new shade - Mari Gold - will also be offered in the automatic Nexon. The top-of-the-line XZ version will be getting the AMT gearbox.

Talking about class-leading features, the Nexon sports an Activity Key (a car key in the form of a wrist band) and three drive modes - Eco, Sport and City - with both the engines. The features list is extensive, with inclusions like a Harman-developed infotainment system with a 6.5-inch touchscreen, climate control, rear parking sensors and camera, projector headlamps and daytime running lights (DRLs), electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), height-adjustable driver’s seat, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, etc. Safety features such as ABS with corner stability control, dual front airbags and Isofix child restraint seats are standard across the range.

The diesel Nexon draws its power from a new 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that makes 110PS of maximum power at 3750rpm and 260Nm of peak torque between 1500rpm and 2750rpm. The petrol engine is a turbocharged version of the 1.2-litre unit that powers the Tigor and the Tiago. As a result, there’s an increase in maximum power, which is now rated at 110PS. This 3-cylinder engine delivers a peak torque of 170Nm between 1750rpm and 4000rpm.

