Tata Nexon Production Reaches 25,000 Units; Brezza, EcoSport Still Top Monthly Sales

The Tata Nexon has been consistently churning high sales figures ever since its launch. It is being lapped up by 4,000 to 5,000 customers per month on an average. Its official sales figures for the month of January, 2018 stood at 4,917 units and is topped by just the Tiago hatchback in Tata’s lineup. In comparison, its rivals like the Ford EcoSport, Mahindra TUV300 and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza clocked sales figures of 6,833, 2,625 and 11,785 units respectively, in the same period.

Earlier, Tata had to ramp up the production of the compact SUV from 3,000 to 6,000 to keep up with the bookings, which had piled up to a waiting period of more than three months. In that process, the Nexon has now crossed the 25,000 production mark at the Ranjangaon facility near Pune. Also Read: 5 Interesting Facts About Tata Nexon

Part of the reason why we think the Nexon has become one of the fastest selling Tata SUVs is because of its distinctive exterior design and affordable pricing that makes it value for money. Also, it gets features such as an activity key wristband that doubles up as the key fob, sliding tambour doors for central tunnel storage, umbrella holders and a floating touchscreen system which are missing even on vehicles sitting a segment above it. You can see how it gives the bigger and costlier Hyundai Creta a run for its money in the story here.

Expect the Nexon to get an even higher leg up in the coming days when Tata announces the availability of the 6-speed AMT which it had previewed at the Auto Expo 2018 as well. The automatic transmission will be mated to the diesel powertrain of the Nexon, a combination which is missing in the EcoSport as well as the Vitara Brezza as of now. The Aero customisation kit will further let buyers splurge on their Nexon if they wish to stand out from the crowd.

