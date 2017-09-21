Tata Nexon Launched At Rs 5.85 Lakh

Tata’s debut sub-4m SUV gets a turbocharged petrol and diesel engines with a standard 6-speed manual. Looking for an automatic? An AMT option will be added in next six months!

Tata has launched its first sub-4 metre SUV, the Nexon, at Rs 5.85 Lakh and Rs 6.85 lakh for the base petrol and diesel, respectively (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Tata Nexon goes head-to-head with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport.

Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)







Variants

Petrol

Diesel





XE

Rs 5.85 lakh

Rs 6.85 lakh





XM

Rs 6.49 lakh

Rs 7.39 lakh





XT

Rs 7.29 lakh

Rs 8.14 lakh





XZ+

Rs 8.44 lakh

Rs 9.29 lakh





XZ+ (Dual-tone)

Rs 8.59 lakh

Rs 9.44 lakh







When launched, the Tata Nexon will be available in four variants – XE, XM, XT and XZ+ – and comes standard with safety features such as dual-front airbags and ABS with EBD. The sub-4 metre SUV is packed to the brim with goodies, some of which are not even offered in Tata’s flagship model, the Hexa. Its equipment list includes driving modes, an activity band key, 6.5-inch Harman-powered touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto among others. Read in detail about what each variant packs here: Tata Nexon Brochure Revealed; Variants Detailed

The Nexon rides 209mm off the ground (unladen ground clearance), which is not only the highest in its segment, but also higher than its elder siblings, the Safari Storme and the Hexa! The Tata Nexon is powered by brand new Revotron petrol and Revotorq diesel engines. Both engines are turbocharged and come standard with a 6-speed manual. Tata says an AMT (automated-manual transmission) option will be introduced in the next six months too.

Vitals

Petrol



Engine : 1.2-litre Revotron (turbocharged, 3-cylinder)

: 1.2-litre Revotron (turbocharged, 3-cylinder)

Power : 110PS @ 5000rpm

: 110PS @ 5000rpm

Torque : 170Nm @ 1750-4000rpm.

: 170Nm @ 1750-4000rpm.

Transmission: 6-speed manual



Diesel



Engine : 1.5-litre Revotorq (turbocharged, 4-cylinder)

: 1.5-litre Revotorq (turbocharged, 4-cylinder)

Power : 110PS @ 3750rpm

: 110PS @ 3750rpm

Torque : 260Nm @ 1500-2700rpm

: 260Nm @ 1500-2700rpm

Transmission: 6-speed manual



Check out: Tata Nexon: First Drive Review