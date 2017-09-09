Tata Nexon Brochure Revealed; Variants Detailed

The Vitara Brezza rival will be available in four variants – XE, XM, XT and XZ+. Launch expected on September 21, 2017!
Were you looking to buy the all-new Tata Nexon? Wondering which variant would be the right fit for you? Wonder no more as we have the brochure and variant wise details. Here’s all you need to know.
Standard equipment/XE Variant Highlights
Safety
- Driver and front passenger airbags
- ABS with EBD
Exterior
- Ivory white accents on front fog lamps, side beltline and tailgate
- LED tail lamps
- Body side cladding
- Single tone 16-inch wheel covers
Interior
- Three-tone interior scheme
- Fabric seat upholstery
- Cup/can holder in centre console
- 1-litre bottle holder in all doors
- Umbrella holder in front doors
- Glovebox with utility mouldings – 2 cup holders, wallet holder, card holder and tab holder
- Flat folding rear seatback
Infotainment
The base Nexon doesn’t get any infotainment features. There are no speakers or even a basic head-unit.
Instrument Cluster
- Segmented driver information display
- MID with digital clock, average FE display, trip meter and distance-to-empty readout
Comfort
- Eco, City and Sport drive modes
- Manual AC
- Power steering with tilt adjustment
- Front power windows
XM Variant (XE Variant+)
Safety
- Rear parking sensors
Exterior
- Dual tone wheel covers
- Centre radio antenna
Interior
The interior remains the same as the XE.
Infotainment
- 4 speakers
- ConnectNext infotainment system by Harman with Bluetooth, FM, AUX, USB and i-POD connectivity
- Steering mounted audio, phone and voice controls
- Smartphone integration with ConnectNext app suite. Suite includes Trip-ON, Juke-Car, Tata Smart Remote, Tata Smart Manual, Tata Service Connect and emergency assist apps.
Instrument Cluster
The instrument cluster remains the same as the XE.
Comfort
- Remote central locking
- Front and rear power windows
- Electrically-adjustable wing mirrors
- Fast USB charger
XT Variant (XM Variant+)
Safety
The safety package remains the same as the XM.
Exterior
- Roof rails
- Body-coloured door handles and mirrors
- Shark-fin radio aerial
Interior
The interior remains the same as the XE and XM.
Infotainment
The infotainment setup remains the same as the XM.
Instrument Cluster
The instrument cluster remains the same as the XE and XM.
Comfort
- Automatic climate control
- Rear AC vents with adjustable flow
- Electrically folding wing mirrors
- Cooled and illuminated glovebox
- Rear 12V charging socket
XZ+ Variant (XT Variant+)
Safety
- Rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines
- Day/night interior rearview mirror
- Front fog lamps with cornering assistance
- Rear fog lamps
- Rear defogger
Exterior
- Dual tone roof (available only with Moroccan Blue and Vermont Red colour options)
- Projector headlights
- Daytime running LEDs
- Shark-fin antenna with GPS receiver
- 16-inch machine-cut alloy wheels
Interior
- Front centre armrest
- Sliding tambour door in centre console
- Rear armrest with 2 cupholders
- 60:40 split folding rear seat
Infotainment
- ConnectNext 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman
- 8-speaker sound system
- Android Auto. Apple CarPlay expected later.
- Text and WhatsApp messages read out and reply
- Voice command recognition – phone, media and navigation
- Image and video playback
- Voice commands for climate control
Instrument Cluster
- Voice alerts – door open, seatbelt reminder, low fuel warning, handbrake/parking brake release and service reminder
Comfort
- Height-adjustable driver seat
- Height-adjustable front seatbelts
- Smart-key with push-button starter
Technical Details
Petrol
- Engine: 3-cylinder, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol
- Power: 110PS @ 5000rpm
- Torque: 170Nm @ 1750-4000rpm
- Transmission: 6-speed manual
Diesel
- Engine: 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel
- Power: 110PS @ 3750rpm
- Torque: 260Nm @ 1500-2750rpm
- Transmission: 6-speed manual
Dimensions
- Length x width x height x wheelbase = 3994mm x 1811mm x 1607mm x 2498mm
- Unladen ground clearance = 209mm
- Boot space = 350-litres
- Turning radius = 5.1 metres
- Fuel tank capacity= 44-litres
Tyres
- 195/60 R16 (XE, XM and XT)
- 215/60 R16 (XZ+)
