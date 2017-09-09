Tata Nexon Brochure Revealed; Variants Detailed

The Vitara Brezza rival will be available in four variants – XE, XM, XT and XZ+. Launch expected on September 21, 2017!

Were you looking to buy the all-new Tata Nexon? Wondering which variant would be the right fit for you? Wonder no more as we have the brochure and variant wise details. Here’s all you need to know.

Standard equipment/XE Variant Highlights

Safety



Driver and front passenger airbags



ABS with EBD



Exterior



Ivory white accents on front fog lamps, side beltline and tailgate



LED tail lamps



Body side cladding



Single tone 16-inch wheel covers



Interior



Three-tone interior scheme



Fabric seat upholstery



Cup/can holder in centre console



1-litre bottle holder in all doors



Umbrella holder in front doors



Glovebox with utility mouldings – 2 cup holders, wallet holder, card holder and tab holder



Flat folding rear seatback



Infotainment

The base Nexon doesn’t get any infotainment features. There are no speakers or even a basic head-unit.

Instrument Cluster



Segmented driver information display



MID with digital clock, average FE display, trip meter and distance-to-empty readout



Comfort



Eco, City and Sport drive modes



Manual AC



Power steering with tilt adjustment



Front power windows



Also read: Tata Nexon First Drive Review

XM Variant (XE Variant+)

Safety



Rear parking sensors



Exterior



Dual tone wheel covers



Centre radio antenna



Interior

The interior remains the same as the XE.

Infotainment



4 speakers



ConnectNext infotainment system by Harman with Bluetooth, FM, AUX, USB and i-POD connectivity



Steering mounted audio, phone and voice controls



Smartphone integration with ConnectNext app suite. Suite includes Trip-ON, Juke-Car, Tata Smart Remote, Tata Smart Manual, Tata Service Connect and emergency assist apps.



Instrument Cluster

The instrument cluster remains the same as the XE.

Comfort



Remote central locking



Front and rear power windows



Electrically-adjustable wing mirrors



Fast USB charger



XT Variant (XM Variant+)

Safety

The safety package remains the same as the XM.

Exterior



Roof rails



Body-coloured door handles and mirrors



Shark-fin radio aerial



Interior

The interior remains the same as the XE and XM.

Infotainment

The infotainment setup remains the same as the XM.

Instrument Cluster

The instrument cluster remains the same as the XE and XM.

Comfort



Automatic climate control



Rear AC vents with adjustable flow



Electrically folding wing mirrors



Cooled and illuminated glovebox



Rear 12V charging socket



XZ+ Variant (XT Variant+)

Safety



Rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines



Day/night interior rearview mirror



Front fog lamps with cornering assistance



Rear fog lamps



Rear defogger



Exterior



Dual tone roof (available only with Moroccan Blue and Vermont Red colour options)



Projector headlights



Daytime running LEDs



Shark-fin antenna with GPS receiver



16-inch machine-cut alloy wheels



Interior



Front centre armrest



Sliding tambour door in centre console



Rear armrest with 2 cupholders



60:40 split folding rear seat



Infotainment



ConnectNext 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman



8-speaker sound system



Android Auto. Apple CarPlay expected later.



Text and WhatsApp messages read out and reply



Voice command recognition – phone, media and navigation



Image and video playback



Voice commands for climate control



Instrument Cluster



Voice alerts – door open, seatbelt reminder, low fuel warning, handbrake/parking brake release and service reminder



Comfort



Height-adjustable driver seat



Height-adjustable front seatbelts



Smart-key with push-button starter



Technical Details

Petrol



Engine: 3-cylinder, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol



Power: 110PS @ 5000rpm



Torque: 170Nm @ 1750-4000rpm



Transmission: 6-speed manual



Diesel



Engine: 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel



Power: 110PS @ 3750rpm



Torque: 260Nm @ 1500-2750rpm



Transmission: 6-speed manual



Dimensions



Length x width x height x wheelbase = 3994mm x 1811mm x 1607mm x 2498mm



Unladen ground clearance = 209mm



Boot space = 350-litres



Turning radius = 5.1 metres



Fuel tank capacity= 44-litres



Tyres



195/60 R16 (XE, XM and XT)



215/60 R16 (XZ+)



Related Reads