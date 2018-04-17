Tata Nexon AMT Details Revealed; Gets New Exterior Colour

The AMT will be on offer with both petrol and diesel engines

Tata showcased the Nexon AMT at the Auto Expo in February, 2018. And now, a couple of months later, the Indian carmaker is set to launch the automatic version of the sub-4m SUV in India. The Nexon will get a 6-speed AMT which will be available with both petrol and diesel engines. Also, it will be only the second sub-4m SUV in India to get an AMT after the Mahindra TUV300. The Ford EcoSport also gets an automatic transmission but that’s available with the petrol engine only and is a conventional torque converter unit. Related: Tata Nexon XZ Variant Launched

Like its manual counterpart, the Nexon AMT will also get the three driving modes Eco, City and Sport. These modes change the engine-transmission characteristics in both completely automatic and semi-automatic (Tiptronic) mode of the 6-speed AMT unit. The Nexon AMT also gets the creep function, which basically makes the car move forward without any accelerator input with the gear stick in ‘D’ mode. It can be particularly helpful when driving in heavy traffic. The Nexon AMT also features hill launch assist, which can prevent the vehicle from rolling back when going uphill, anti-stall and kick down with fast off, wherein the automatic transmission will shift into lower gear during sudden acceleration for a better launch.

Tata has not made any changes to the engines and the 1.5-litre diesel engine of the Nexon continues to make 110PS of power and 260Nm of torque, while the 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 110PS and 170Nm. Fuel economy figures remain unknown at this point, but these should be in the same ballpark as the Nexon manual, which returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 17 kmpl with the petrol engine and 25.1 kmpl in the diesel guise.

Tata is yet to reveal the variants in which the AMT tech will be available. The carmaker has, however, cleared that the Nexon AMT will get features like a 6.5-inch touchscreen Harman infotainment system with Android Auto, projector headlamps with DRLs, day/night IRVM, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, tilt adjustable steering, steering-mounted controls, all four power windows, wearable key, front and rear fog lamps and 16-inch alloys. As far as safety is concerned, it will get standard safety features like dual front airbags and ABS with EBD. All these features are available on the Nexon’s top-spec manual variant as well.

Tata will also introduce a new orange colour with a silver roof with the Nexon AMT. It is the same colour in which the Nexon AMT was showcased at the Auto Expo, however it had a black roof instead of silver.

Prices for the Nexon AMT have not been announced yet, but it is expected to be priced at a premium of around Rs 30,000 over the XZ+ dual-tone variant, which is priced at Rs 9.01 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for petrol and diesel, respectively.

