Tata Nexon AMT Bookings Open

Tata Motors has started accepting pre-launch bookings for an amount of Rs 11,000

Riding high on the success of the Nexon, Tata Motors will soon give buyers an automatic option with the sub-4m SUV. The Tata Nexon Hyperdrive S-SG (self-shift gear) a.k.a Nexon AMT (automated-manual transmission) can be booked for an amount of Rs 11,000. The AMT is available with both petrol and diesel engine options of the Tata Nexon.

It is expected to be launched in the coming weeks and is likely to come at a premium of Rs 40,000 - 45,000 over the existing manual variants. The Tata Nexon, for instance, is priced in the range of Rs 6.15 lakh - 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Check out Tata’s official press release below for more info:

Tata Motors opens bookings for the new NEXON AMT with HyprDrive Self-Shift Gears

Mumbai, 23rd April 2018: Catering to the growing popularity of the AMT vehicles in India, Tata Motors is all set introduce another product intervention - NEXON with HyprDrive Self-Shift Gears (S-SG). Riding strong on a sporty drive performance, the NEXON HyprDrive Self-SG is the first AMT in India to have Multi-Drive modes (3 modes – ECO, CITY, SPORT) in automatic transmission. The bookings for the car commences today, across all its authorized dealerships, in India, at an amount of INR 11,000 only.

With the introduction of NEXON Hyprdrive S-SG, Tata Motors has branded all its 2 pedal transmission cars as Hyprdrive while all the AMT variants from the Company will be now termed as Self-Shift Gears (S-SG).Nexon Hyprdrive with S-SG will be available in both Petrol and Diesel option.

According to Mr. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, “Since its launch in 2017, the Tata NEXON has set new benchmarks in India’s fastest growing SUV segment and has been one of the most appreciated products from the house of Tata Motors. With the AMT market in India thriving, we are all set to leverage this opportunity by introducing our LEVEL NEX star player on the pitch - the NEXON with HyprDrive Self-Shift Gears. This car has been one of the most awaited products in the AMT segment and we are confident that this product will not only be high on convenience but will also thrill the customers with its sporty drive performance. We look forward to introducing many more such path breaking products in the near future.”

Class-leading features to look forward in the NEXON HyprDrive Self-Shift Gears:









Multi-Drive modes









First AMT in India with Multi-Drive modes (3 drive modes - ECO, CITY, SPORT), in Automatic mode

















New exterior colour









Exciting new Etna Orange body colour with a Sonic Silver dual-tone roof

















Crawl Function









For convenience during slow moving traffic by helping the car move ahead without pressing the accelerator













Smart Hill Assist









Prevents the car from rolling back on uphill drives during bumper-to-bumper traffic













Intelligent transmission controller









With features such as anti-stall, kick-down and fast-off













Manual Tip-Tronic transmission









Mode to shift gears manually while enjoying a clutch free drive experience













Wearable PEPS key









Wear your Nexon keys like a wrist band for added ease













Available in petrol and diesel options









Powered with the powerful & torquey 1.2L turbocharged Revotron and the 1.5L turbocharged Revotorq













