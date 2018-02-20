Tata Nexon Aero Accessory Package On Sale Now

The prices of the Aero Styling kit start from Rs 30,610 and goes all the way upto Rs 61,574

Tata Motors had showcased two accessory packages, Aero and Aktiv, for the Nexon compact SUV at the Auto Expo 2018. Less than a week later, the carmaker has already made the Aero package available for sale. Sadly, the optional sunroof and front parking sensors haven’t made it to stores but we are hopeful that Tata will make them available pretty soon too.

The Aero body kit will be available in five different levels to be had on different variants, with prices starting from Rs 30,610 and going till Rs 61,574. Read on to find out what each of them has to offer.

Aero Kit Level 1

The starter kit, this can be applied to all the variants including the base XE and the top of the line XZ+. The price to pay for this add-on is Rs 30,610 over the retail price of the variant picked up. Here's what it gets.





Front fog lamp garnish







Aero badge







Body kit





Aero Kit Level 2

This version gives the Nexon owners a chance to upgrade the interiors as well and is available on the XE, XM, XT and even the XZ, XZ+ variants. However, there is a catch. This kit can be had in a choice of two options, but the first one can only be had on the starting three variants while the second one can be grabbed by those opting for the XZ and XZ+ variants. Also Read: Tata's Third Concept Car After H5X, 45X To Be Showcased At Geneva Motor Show 2018

Option one is priced at Rs 40,824 while the second option is priced at Rs 46,856. These are the additional goodies you get over level one.





Aero seat covers







Aero carpets and boot carpets







Illuminated scuff plates







Red mirror covers







Rim bands (only XZ, XZ+)





Aero Kit Level 3

Similar to the previous level, this one is also available with two options. The first option -- which is available on the XE, XM and XT variants -- is priced at Rs 55,625 and gets all the goodies present on the previous corresponding level along with glossy black roof wrap. As for the second option, you pay Rs 61,574 and can get it only on the XZ and XZ+ variants. It gets all the add-ons along with a roof wrap. Related: Top 5 SUVs At Auto Expo 2018: Tata H5X, Mahindra Rexton And More

The final amount will also include Rs 7,000+taxes worth of labour charges along with Rs 3,500+taxes of roof wrap installation charges wherever applicable.

