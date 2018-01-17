Tata Motors Teases 3 New Connected Cars For Auto Expo 2018

The ‘never seen before’ products might sport Tata’s new Impact 2.0 design philosophy.

Tata Motors has released a video disclosing some of its plans for the upcoming big ticket event, the Auto Expo 2018. Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, talks in the video about the company’s long term goals of contributing to India’s aim of building smart cities with its connected cars. There are three covered vehicles parked in the background, and these will break cover at Tata’s smart pavilion at the expo.

Tata’s video has certainly aroused our interest and increased the mystery surrounding its lineup for the Auto Expo 2018. Silhouette of all three vehicles clearly reveals that these will be a lot different from the existing Tatas. The one on the left seems to resemble some kind of an SUV while the one in the center, with its narrow and upright silhouette, looks like a compact tall vehicle. The last vehicle, parked on the extreme right, behind Guenter, looks like a hatchback and could very well be the X451. Tata will soon bring the X451 in the premium small car segment to lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20.

The upcoming Tata products will be wearing the Impact 2.0 design scheme, an evolution of the current Impact design language seen on the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Hexa. These models will be underpinned by the advanced modular architecture (AMP) and the old Land Rover Freelander 2 platform. So expect these new products to be a step up from the existing offerings on multiple fronts. Related: Tata To Introduce Impact Design 2.0 At Auto Expo 2018

We’re expecting these cars and more at Tata Motors’ pavilion at the Auto Expo 2018. Join us to see what the Indian carmaker has in store for the near future. Related: Tata Readying Hyundai Creta Rival For 2018