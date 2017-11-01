Tata Motors’ Positive Growth Trajectory Continues

The company recorded a 5 per cent increase in domestic sales along with second place in JD Power customer satisfaction survey

Tata Motors is slowly but gradually improving its image among car buyers. Not only has the homegrown carmaker registered a year-on-year growth of 5 per cent in terms of domestic sales, it also managed to tie with Maruti Suzuki to grab the second spot in the JD Power After Sales Satisfaction index.

Tata Motors has been bullish about improving its place in the Indian car market, which is evident from the launch of three new vehicles (Hexa, Tigor and Nexon) within this year. Riding the festive season wave, Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles segment registered sales of 16,475 units, which accounts for one per cent growth in comparison to October 2016. The major contributor to the cause has been the Tiago hatchback with a tad over 1 lakh units having rolled out of Tata’s Sanand facility in Gujarat so far.

Even though Tata’s sales figures for the month of October grew only by one per cent, their cumulative sales figures from the start of the fiscal year in April to the month of October gives a better understanding of the company’s growth. Compared to last year’s figure of 88,976 units, Tata Motors sold 97,892 units in the same period this year, a 10 per cent increase.

In terms of combined sales from CVs (commercial vehicles) and passenger vehicles, the total growth per cent stood at 5 per cent with 48,886 units. Exports reduced by 32 per cent due to a shrinking market in Sri Lanka (by 53%) and Nepal (by 46%).

Words By: Dhruv Attri



