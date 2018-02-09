Tata Motors Displays Hexa Dual-tone Edition at Auto Expo 2018

Tata’s flagship SUV gets added sophistication from the rear seat entertainment system

Tata Motors seems to have upped it games with the sharp and flamboyant Impact 2.0 design language seen on its concept cars, the H5X and the 45X, that were showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. That said, its existing models aren’t boring either. However, in a bid to keep its existing lineup as exciting as the concepts, Tata showcased a dual-tone edition of the Hexa SUV at the show. The dual-tone paint scheme is expected to be offered only in the top-spec XTA variant.

As the name suggests, the Hexa Dual-Tone edition gets a glossy silver paint job along with a black roof and matte grey front bumper. The turn indicators mounted on the outside rearview mirror and the twin five-spoke, 19-inch alloy wheels have been blacked out. At the rear, it continues to be offered with a thick chrome strip between the LED tail lights along with the twin exhaust setup. However, the real change is inside the cabin. The Hexa Dual-Tone edition gets a Blaupunkt-sourced touchscreen display for rear passengers. The screen is a sight to behold as it features rich colours while being easy to operate. The dashboard and the seats remain the same as before though.

Under the bonnet of the Hexa Dual-Tone, you’ll find a 2.2-litre Varicor, 4-cylinder turbocharged motor that is capable of delivering 156PS and 400Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with multiple driving modes. Also Read: 10 Cars Not To Miss At Auto Expo 2018 - Tata H5X, New Swift 2018 & More

Earlier, Tata offered the Hexa Downtown Edition at a premium of Rs 46,000 over the regular top-end variant. This special edition features a bit more kit than the standard car. Considering the addition of a touchscreen display from Blaupunkt, expect the Dual-Tone edition to cost about Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 more than the top-end XTA variant. Currently, the Tata Hexa XTA retails at Rs 17.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read More on : Hexa diesel