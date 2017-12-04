Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts

Surprisingly, the Tata Nano is missing from the list of discounted cars

Carmakers have started showering offers upon us as we get closer to the new year. Tata Motors is the next to follow suit and the discounted prices are out under its 'Mega Offer Max Celebration’ campaign.

Upfront cash discount on the cars is as follows:

Starting prices of these vehicles are as follows:



Tata Tiago: Rs 3.27 lakh



Tata Tigor: Rs 4.63 lakh



Tata Zest: Rs 5.31 lakh



Tata Safari Storme: Rs 10.53 lakh



Tata Hexa: Rs 11.9 lakh



You'll have to tread carefully, though, as discounts vary from variant to variant and with the choice of powertrain and transmission. These cash bonuses reflect the maximum discount you can avail if you select the variant and engine/transmission combo that's suffering from low demand.

Other offers include 100 per cent funding and a negligible down payment of Rs 1 on Tata cars.

Lower price tags, low interest rates, freebies and deferred EMIs are tactics manufacturers use around the new year period as buyers tend to wait for a few weeks to buy the next year's model. It helps the owners retain a higher residual value on their cars and carmakers try to nullify that gap by giving discounts out of the gate.

The Tata Nano is missing from the list of discounted cars, and reports suggest that the car is on its way out. Back in October, production of the Nano slipped down to double digits and daily output reduced to about two units per day. The Tata-Jayem partnership is rumoured to have repurposed its compact body and installed an electric motor and battery pack for a cleaner, quieter driving experience. The electric Nano is expected to launch as Jayem Neo.

About the latest offers, Vivek Srivatsa, head of marketing for Tata's passenger cars, said, "Tata Motors continuously strives to understand customer needs and offers them a delightful experience. The customers gave an extremely encouraging response to all our cars during this festive season. We want to enhance this positive sentiment further through the end of the year Mega Offer Max Celebration campaign. This December, our customers can drive home a Tata Car at a down payment of INR. 1 through our attractive finance offers. At the same time, they will enjoy huge savings on our cars upto INR. 1 lakh (depending on the variant) through our insurance scheme at INR. 1 and exchange bonus.”

