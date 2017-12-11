Tata Motors Announces Price Hike From January 2018

The introductory prices of the Tata Nexon will also be revised from January 2018 with a hike ranging up to Rs 25,000

Tata Motors has announced a price hike, effective from January 2018, across its lineup, including the recently launched, Nexon sub-4m SUV. The price hike will range up to Rs 25,000 and Tata has said, “The changing market conditions, rising input costs and various external economic factors have compelled us to consider the price increase.”

The introductory prices for the Tata Nexon, which was launched on September 21, 2017, will be revised starting from January 2018. Depending on its variants and engine options, the hike in the case of the Tata Nexon will be up to Rs 25,000, same as its other siblings.

Tata Nexon Introductory Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi







Variants

Petrol

Diesel





XE

Rs 5.85 lakh

Rs 6.85 lakh





XM

Rs 6.49 lakh

Rs 7.39 lakh





XT

Rs 7.29 lakh

Rs 8.14 lakh





XZ+

Rs 8.44 lakh

Rs 9.29 lakh





XZ+ (Dual-tone)

Rs 8.59 lakh

Rs 9.44 lakh







On December 1, 2017, Tata rolled out the 10,000th Nexon from its Ranjangaon facility. The Tata Nexon averages around 3-4k units a month, which is decent for the automaker. However, compared to the top-two sub-4m SUVs, the Vitara Brezza and the EcoSport facelift, the Nexon sits at the third sport, just above the Honda WR-V. For detailed info, check out the story: 10,000th Tata Nexon Rolls Out.

Check out Tata Motors year-end offers, which are applicable to its entire lineup (except for the Nexon), here: Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts