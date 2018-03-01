Tata Magic Iris Ready to Lock Horns with Bajaj RE60

Tata Motors is in talks with various state governments to get approval for its Magic Iris as a metered taxi. While states like Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan have already given their consent, this news will surely irk Bajaj which is to launch RE60, the first quadricycle in the country, on 25th September.

The major advantage with the Magic Iris is the extra safety which will be offered to the commuters. It looks bigger and is available with a diesel engine along with extra­seating capacity making it all set to grab the eyeballs of the buyers.

Executive Director of the Tata Motors (Commercial Vehicle Business Unit), Mr. Ravi Pishorody, in interview to Business Standard revealed that the Magic meets the M1 safety norms. M1 term is used for the four wheelers which have a seating capacity of up to 8 passengers excluding the driver.

After Bajaj has managed to overcome the legal hurdles from various NGOs who had claimed that the quadricycle pollutes the environment more than an auto rickshaw, Tata is also expected to deal successfully with this problem.

While Bajaj RE60 is positioned to launch at INR 2.0 lakhs (ex­showroom), cost of the vehicle can come out as an irritant for Tata which will be launching Magic Iris at a price of INR 2.35 lakhs (ex-showroom).

