Tata Launches Tigor XM At Rs 4.99 Lakh

Slotting Between The XE And XT Variants, It Will Be Offered With Petrol And Diesel Engines

Tata Motors has launched a new variant of its sub-4 metre compact sedan called the Tigor XM in the country with prices starting from Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). The new ‘XM’ trim sits between the base XE and the second-last XT trims, and is available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The deliveries of the Tigor XM will begin from September 15, 2017.

Tata Tigor XM Prices (ex-showroom New Delhi)

Petrol: Rs 4.99 lakh

Diesel: Rs 5.81 lakh

Speaking about the price difference, the Tigor XM petrol costs nearly Rs 41,000 more than the base XE petrol and around Rs 30,000 less than the XT petrol variant. The price difference between the diesel variants are similar as well.

What it offers over the base XE trim



Non-touch infotainment system by Harman with Bluetooth connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation and app connect



4-speaker system



Manual central locking



All-four power windows



Speed-dependent auto door locks



Follow-me-home lamps



Full wheel covers



LED fuel gauge



Interior lamps with theatre dimming



Like the XT, the XM rides on 14-inch steel wheels with 175/65 cross-section tyres



The Tigor shares its powertrain with the Tiago: a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol (85PS/114Nm) and a 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel (70PS/140Nm). Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

