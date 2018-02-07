Tata H5X SUV Debuts At Auto Expo 2018

Tata’s flashy SUV concept is based on a brand new platform

The Tata H5X SUV concept made its global debut at the Auto Expo 2018 today. The SUV was long anticipated and the concept finally previews the future model, which is expected to be launched before April 2019. The H5X concept debuts Tata new OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture, which is a derivative of the platform that underpins the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

The most striking feature of the Tata H5X is its virtually floating roof (from the rear) and a slightly sloping, coupe-like silhouette. It gets an upright fascia and packs a beefier bumper with rugged-looking skid plates. The grille design is something we have already seen on several Tatas. However, this grille is from the automaker's latest Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and there's a clear hint of a hexagonal layout. In fact, it will be Tata’s first car to be based on the updated design language.

The grille is flanked by narrow, upward sweeping daytime running LEDs. In fact, both the grille and the headlamps virtually look like a single unit. Further, the tri-arrow like housing in the bumper looks chunky. We expect Tata to replace these with a proper set of headlamps in the final production-spec model.

Like its new premium hatchback concept, the character lines on the Tata H5X are sharper and more pronounced compared to existing Tata cars. It has a prominent kink post the C-pillar and the rear quarter glass tapers and merges with the rear windscreen. The setup makes the roofline virtually floating from the rear and the sides. It gets wraparound tail lamps with fancy LED graphics and a Nexon-like dual-tone bumper. The rear bumper also mimics the front with a chunky lamp cluster. The concept also features a large glass roof.

Though Tata has not revealed the interior of the H5X, the automaker has confirmed that the production-spec model will be a five-seater SUV. Contrary to speculations, there’s no mention of a seven-seat version of the H5X.

Tata Motors has not revealed the mechanicals of the SUV, but it is believed to be powered by Fiat’s renowned 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine (heavily localised here) which also powers the Jeep Compass. The engine will come standard with a 6-speed manual, while a ZF 9-speed auto, which does duty on the upcoming Compass Trailhawk and many JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) models, could also be on the cards.