Tata H5X Concept: 4 Things We Bet You Didn’t Know

The H5X concept will be the first Tata SUV on the new platform and with the new Impact 2.0 design language

The Tata H5X concept gives us a glimpse of what Tata’s upcoming 5-seater SUV, the one that was revealed online recently (this one is a production version), will look like. It’s an exciting product and is expected to be very sophisticated in terms of the way it drives, thanks to the Land Rover Discovery Sport platform it is based on. But here are 4 more things that you might have not known about this product:





Details about the production version: Tata’s design lead, Pratap Bose, told us at the media preview of the H5X concept that about 80 per cent of it is going into production. So you can expect a lot of exterior design details to be there in the actual car. We’re told that the rear, especially the 3D tail lamps, will make it to the production model. We think this SUV from Tata will turn a lot of heads.









Design language: Tata recently revealed the details about Impact 2.0, which is an evolved version of its existing Impact design language. Now we know that the H5X concept-based SUV will be the first Tata with the Impact 2.0 design language. The Tata 45X, Tata’s premium hatchback concept, is expected to be the second product with this design language.









Details about the launch: The H5X’s production version will come out almost an year from now. We’re told that Tata will launch it in April 2019 at the earliest. There are, however, chances that it might launch sooner.





The official name of the new platform: The Tata H5X concept rides on the Land Rover Discovery Sport platform. We know that Tata will have more products, SUVs to be specific, on this platform later. The Indian car major calls this platform ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture, or OMEGA in short.





The Tata H5X will compete with the likes of the Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV5OO in India. We’re expecting its prices to start from around Rs 14 lakh, overlapping with the Creta’s upper variants. Let us know how you find this SUV in its concept form in the comments section below. Head to our Auto Expo 2018 section for all the coverage.