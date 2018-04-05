Tata April Offers: Discounts On Tiago, Tigor, Zest, Hexa & More

Discounts on the Tiago and Tigor are now limited to East India only

Tata Motors has decided to continue its discount spree for another month after it rolled out the ‘Maximum March Offer’. However, benefits on the Tiago and the Tigor are now limited only to eastern states of the country. In March 2018, the carmaker was offering a benefit of up to Rs 28,000 on the Tiago and Rs 32,000 on the Tigor.

Needless to say, the carmaker still has an inventory of Tiago and Tigor cars manufactured in 2017 in the eastern part of India. Models of these cars manufactured last year are not available in any part of the country otherwise.

Ranging from cash discounts, exchange bonuses to corporate discounts and insurance at reduced prices, the offers are valid pan-India for most models. The list of such models also includes the Nano this time around. However, just like the Tiago and Tigor, offers on the Nano are also restricted to eastern India only.

Besides offers on latest 2018 models, Tata is also offering discounts on all models manufactured in 2017, except for the Nano and the Nexon.

Let’s check what discounts are on offer on each car under Tata’s April scheme.

Offers on 2018 models









Car Models





Variants





Discount





Additional Discount





Exchange Discount





Corporate Discount









Bolt





All variants





Rs 30,000





Nil





Rs 15,000





Rs 3000









Zest (commercial)





All variants





Rs 25,000 – Rs 30,000





Nil





Rs 15,000





Rs 3000









Zest (personal)





All variants (except XMS/Premio)





First year Insurance @Re 1





Nil





Rs 10,000





Rs 3000









Zest (personal)





XMS (diesel) and Premio





First year Insurance @Re 1





Rs 10,000





Rs 15,000





Rs 3000









Sumo





All variant





Rs 15,000





Nil





Rs 15,000





Rs 3000









Safari Storme





All variant





First year Insurance @Re. 1





Nil





Rs 15,000





Rs 3000









Hexa





All variant





First year Insurance @Rs 24,999





Nil





Rs 10,000





Rs 3000









Offers on 2017 models









Car Models





Variants





Discount





Additional Discount





Exchange Discount









Bolt





All variants





Rs 50,000





Nil





Rs 15,000









Indica





All variants





Rs 50,000





Nil





Rs 15,000









Indigo





All variants





Rs 50,000





Nil





Rs 15,000









Zest





Aggregator





Rs 45,000





Nil





Rs 15,000









Zest (personal)





All variants





First year Insurance @Re 1





Rs 10,000





Rs 15,000









Sumo





All variants





Rs 25,000





Nil





Rs 15,000









Safari Storme





All variants





First year Insurance @Re 1





Nil





Rs 15,000









Hexa





All variants





First year Insurance @Re 1





Nil





Rs 15,000









The below offers are only valid in the eastern states of India.

Offers on 2018 models









Car Models





Variants





Discount





Additional Discount





Exchange Discount





Corporate Discount









Nano





All variants





First year Insurance @Re 1





Nil





Nil





Nil









Tiago





All variants





Nil





Nil





Nil





Rs 2,500









Tigor





Petrol





First year Insurance @Rs 9,999





Nil





Rs 10,000





Rs 4,000









Tigor





Diesel





First year Insurance @Rs 4,999





Nil





Rs 10,000





Rs 4,000









Offer on 2017 models









Car Models





Variants





Discount





Additional discount





Exchange Discount





Corporate discount









Nano





All variants





First year Insurance @Re 1





Nil





Rs 10,000





Nil









Tiago





All variants





Nil





Nil





Rs 2,500









Tigor





Petrol





Nil





Rs 10,000





Rs 4,000









Tigor





Diesel





Nil





Rs 10,000





Rs 4,000









Stay tuned to CarDekho to stay updated on the latest offers and discounts.

