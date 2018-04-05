Tata April Offers: Discounts On Tiago, Tigor, Zest, Hexa & More

Discounts on the Tiago and Tigor are now limited to East India only
Tata Motors has decided to continue its discount spree for another month after it rolled out the ‘Maximum March Offer’. However, benefits on the Tiago and the Tigor are now limited only to eastern states of the country. In March 2018, the carmaker was offering a benefit of up to Rs 28,000 on the Tiago and Rs 32,000 on the Tigor.
Needless to say, the carmaker still has an inventory of Tiago and Tigor cars manufactured in 2017 in the eastern part of India. Models of these cars manufactured last year are not available in any part of the country otherwise.
Ranging from cash discounts, exchange bonuses to corporate discounts and insurance at reduced prices, the offers are valid pan-India for most models. The list of such models also includes the Nano this time around. However, just like the Tiago and Tigor, offers on the Nano are also restricted to eastern India only.
Besides offers on latest 2018 models, Tata is also offering discounts on all models manufactured in 2017, except for the Nano and the Nexon.
Let’s check what discounts are on offer on each car under Tata’s April scheme.
Offers on 2018 models
Car Models
Variants
Discount
Additional Discount
Exchange Discount
Corporate Discount
All variants
Rs 30,000
Nil
Rs 15,000
Rs 3000
Zest (commercial)
All variants
Rs 25,000 – Rs 30,000
Nil
Rs 15,000
Rs 3000
Zest (personal)
All variants (except XMS/Premio)
First year Insurance @Re 1
Nil
Rs 10,000
Rs 3000
Zest (personal)
XMS (diesel) and Premio
First year Insurance @Re 1
Rs 10,000
Rs 15,000
Rs 3000
Sumo
All variant
Rs 15,000
Nil
Rs 15,000
Rs 3000
All variant
First year Insurance @Re. 1
Nil
Rs 15,000
Rs 3000
Hexa
All variant
First year Insurance @Rs 24,999
Nil
Rs 10,000
Rs 3000
Offers on 2017 models
Car Models
Variants
Discount
Additional Discount
Exchange Discount
Bolt
All variants
Rs 50,000
Nil
Rs 15,000
All variants
Rs 50,000
Nil
Rs 15,000
All variants
Rs 50,000
Nil
Rs 15,000
Zest
Aggregator
Rs 45,000
Nil
Rs 15,000
Zest (personal)
All variants
First year Insurance @Re 1
Rs 10,000
Rs 15,000
All variants
Rs 25,000
Nil
Rs 15,000
Safari Storme
All variants
First year Insurance @Re 1
Nil
Rs 15,000
All variants
First year Insurance @Re 1
Nil
Rs 15,000
The below offers are only valid in the eastern states of India.
Offers on 2018 models
Car Models
Variants
Discount
Additional Discount
Exchange Discount
Corporate Discount
Nano
All variants
First year Insurance @Re 1
Nil
Nil
Nil
Tiago
All variants
Nil
Nil
Nil
Rs 2,500
Tigor
Petrol
First year Insurance @Rs 9,999
Nil
Rs 10,000
Rs 4,000
Tigor
Diesel
First year Insurance @Rs 4,999
Nil
Rs 10,000
Rs 4,000
Offer on 2017 models
Car Models
Variants
Discount
Additional discount
Exchange Discount
Corporate discount
Nano
All variants
First year Insurance @Re 1
Nil
Rs 10,000
Nil
Tiago
All variants
Nil
Nil
Rs 2,500
Tigor
Petrol
Nil
Rs 10,000
Rs 4,000
Tigor
Diesel
Nil
Rs 10,000
Rs 4,000
Stay tuned to CarDekho to stay updated on the latest offers and discounts.
