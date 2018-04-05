 Tata April Offers: Discounts On Tiago, Tigor, Zest, Hexa & More
Tata April Offers: Discounts On Tiago, Tigor, Zest, Hexa & More

By: || Updated: 05 Apr 2018 01:30 PM
Discounts on the Tiago and Tigor are now limited to East India only



Tata Zest



Tata Motors has decided to continue its discount spree for another month after it rolled out the ‘Maximum March Offer’. However, benefits on the Tiago and the Tigor are now limited only to eastern states of the country. In March 2018, the carmaker was offering a benefit of up to Rs 28,000 on the Tiago and Rs 32,000 on the Tigor.



Tata Tigor



Needless to say, the carmaker still has an inventory of Tiago and Tigor cars manufactured in 2017 in the eastern part of India. Models of these cars manufactured last year are not available in any part of the country otherwise.



Ranging from cash discounts, exchange bonuses to corporate discounts and insurance at reduced prices, the offers are valid pan-India for most models. The list of such models also includes the Nano this time around. However, just like the Tiago and Tigor, offers on the Nano are also restricted to eastern India only.



Tata Tiago



Besides offers on latest 2018 models, Tata is also offering discounts on all models manufactured in 2017, except for the Nano and the Nexon.



Let’s check what discounts are on offer on each car under Tata’s April scheme.



Offers on 2018 models







































































Car Models

Variants

Discount

Additional Discount

Exchange Discount

Corporate Discount

Bolt

All variants

Rs 30,000

Nil

Rs 15,000

Rs 3000

Zest (commercial)

All variants

Rs 25,000 – Rs 30,000

Nil

Rs 15,000

Rs 3000

Zest (personal)

All variants (except XMS/Premio)

First year Insurance @Re 1

Nil

Rs 10,000

Rs 3000

Zest (personal)

XMS (diesel) and Premio

First year Insurance @Re 1

Rs 10,000

Rs 15,000

Rs 3000

Sumo

All variant

Rs 15,000

Nil

Rs 15,000

Rs 3000

Safari Storme

All variant

First year Insurance @Re. 1

Nil

Rs 15,000

Rs 3000

Hexa

All variant

First year Insurance @Rs 24,999

Nil

Rs 10,000

Rs 3000


 



Offers on 2017 models






































































Car Models

Variants

Discount

Additional Discount

Exchange Discount

Bolt

All variants

Rs 50,000

Nil

Rs 15,000

Indica

All variants

Rs 50,000

Nil

Rs 15,000

Indigo

All variants

Rs 50,000

Nil

Rs 15,000

Zest

Aggregator

Rs 45,000

Nil

Rs 15,000

Zest (personal)

All variants

First year Insurance @Re 1

Rs 10,000

Rs 15,000

Sumo

All variants

Rs 25,000

Nil

Rs 15,000

Safari Storme

All variants

First year Insurance @Re 1

Nil

Rs 15,000

Hexa

All variants

First year Insurance @Re 1

Nil

Rs 15,000


 



The below offers are only valid in the eastern states of India.



Offers on 2018 models















































Car Models

Variants

Discount

Additional Discount

Exchange Discount

Corporate Discount

Nano

All variants

First year Insurance @Re 1

Nil

Nil

Nil

Tiago

All variants

Nil

Nil

Nil

Rs 2,500

Tigor

Petrol

First year Insurance @Rs 9,999

Nil

Rs 10,000

Rs 4,000

Tigor

Diesel

First year Insurance @Rs 4,999

Nil

Rs 10,000

Rs 4,000


 



Offer on 2017 models












































Car Models

Variants

Discount

Additional discount

Exchange Discount

Corporate discount

Nano

All variants

First year Insurance @Re 1

Nil

Rs 10,000

Nil

Tiago

All variants

Nil

Nil

Rs 2,500

Tigor

Petrol

Nil

Rs 10,000

Rs 4,000

Tigor

Diesel

Nil

Rs 10,000

Rs 4,000


Stay tuned to CarDekho to stay updated on the latest offers and discounts.



Also read: Cars With Sunroof In India Under 20 Lakh – Honda City To Mahindra XUV500 


Read More on : Tata Hexa diesel


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

