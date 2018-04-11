SWM Superdual T600 Showcased in India







The SWM Superdual T600 marked its debut on Indian shores at the Great Trail Adventure event held in Pune recently. The middleweight adventure tourer is expected to be launched by mid-2018 at a price of around Rs 5.5 lakh. The Kinetic Group shall be responsible for managing sales and service network of SWM, like it has been doing for MV Agusta.



SWM’s flagship model, the Superdual, is available in two variants - the Superdual T and the Superdual X. The former, being a tourer, is expected to arrive in India first while the latter is an off-road version whose availability is still unknown. Kinetic Group’s managing director, Ajinkya Firodia, anticipates the T to be SWM’s biggest seller when it is launched in India.







The Superdual T gets an LED headlamp, a big windscreen and a digital console for basic readouts. The fuel tank is a chiselled one with vital knee recesses and black cladding that accentuates its visual appeal. Off-road features include a big luggage pannier, radiator guards, bash plate and knuckle guards. To keep the price under control, the bike maker has bestowed it with only the essential features while keeping the advanced and modern electronics at bay.



The Superdual T houses a 600cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that has been inspired by the Husqvarna TE610 Enduro’s motor. The power and torque figures of the T are rated at 57PS and 53.5Nm, respectively. The engine is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox.



Taking care of suspension duties are the 45mm Fast Ace-sourced USD (upside down) front forks and a Sachs rear monoshock unit with spring preload adjustment. Stopping force is supplied via Brembo floating calipers and discs (300mm front and 220mm rear). For better off-road capability, the Superdual T comes with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels shod with Metzeler Tourance tyres (110/80 front and 140/80 rear). The saddle sits at 898mm, which is on the higher side when compared to its direct rivals.



When launched, the Superdual T will take on the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the upcoming Benelli TRK 502. Unlike the Honda Africa Twin, the Triumph Tiger 800 and other adventure tourers, the Superdual T would be an ideal choice for the bikers looking for an adventure tourer on a tight budget.

