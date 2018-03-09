SVAutobiography: The most extravagant Range Rover ever!

In partnership with its personalization department- Special Vehicles Operations (SVO), Land Rover has made its most expensive and luxurious Ranger Rover yet, the SVAutobiography. Set to make its world debut tomorrow at the 2015 New York Auto Show, the SV will replace the current Autobiography Black trim level, which arrived almost two years back.

To be offered in both- standard length and long-wheelbase specification, the SVAutobiography will also be available with a two-tone finish for the first time. The ‘Santorini Black’ is used for the upper section, while the company offers nine different colors for the lower part of the vehicle. The grille also features a unique ‘Graphite Atlas finish,’ and at the rear ‘SVAutobiography’ moniker marks its presence.

However, the real delights are being offered on the inside. Most of the switchgear including the start-stop surround and rotary controls are machined from solid aluminum with beautiful knurled details, as are the foot pedals. While the rear passengers will now be able to enjoy a beverage chiller compartment and powered deployable tables.

Powering the vehicle is Jaguar Land Rover’s very powerful supercharged 5.0-litre V-8, rated at 542 bhp and 680 Nm of peak torque. The engine is common to the company’s Sport SVR, again built by SVO.

Speaking ahead of SVAutobiography’s world premiere in New York, Land Rover’s Design Director and Chief Creative Officer Gerry McGovern stated: “With the SVAutobiography we have taken the opportunity to optimise the Range Rover’s luxury execution and precision while delivering beautiful detailing that considerably enhances the customer’s experience of our flagship vehicle.”

