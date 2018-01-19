Suzuki Unwraps Ciaz Facelift At Chengdu Auto Show

This is what the midlife update of the Maruti Suzki Ciaz is expected to look like

Have you been saving up to buy the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in its refreshed avatar? Well, good news! It has finally taken a form and its first iteration was unveiled at the 2017 Chengdu Auto Show. For the record, that is a Chinese auto show and the car unwrapped by Suzuki is the refreshed Alivio Pro. This, in all probability, will land on our shores as the midlife update of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Earlier, we expected India’s largest carmaker to launch the updated Ciaz this year itself. But it looks like the C-segment sedan will, in all probability, take the spotlight at the 2018 Auto Expo and go on sale soon after. While we believe that the cosmetic and feature updates might be at par for the India-spec car as well, the more powerful 1.6-litre engine that does duty in the China-spec sedan might not come to India as its inclusion will put the Ciaz in the 'luxury cars' segment, which is likely to get a bump in cess under the Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime. The six-speed automatic transmission might not be included in the Indian package either.

The sedan in its updated form gets an all-new front bumper, a two-part front grille that makes it look like a plagiarised form of previous generation of Audis, a newly designed dual-tone rear bumper, restyled 16-inch alloy wheels and LED inserts in tail lamps.

Inside the cabin, the Alivio Pro ditches the faux wood trim for glossy black inserts to accentuate the same dual-tone (black and beige) colour theme further, six airbags, paddle shifters and electric sunroof. For India, expect Maruti Suzuki to include most of those features along with LED headlamps. Mechanically, the refreshed Ciaz in India is expected to remain identical to its current form.

The Suzuki Alivio Pro gives us a lot of insight as to how the updated Ciaz in India might look like. Even with the updated feature list, the Maruti sedan is expected to still undercut all its rivals here.

Image Source: Bitauto

