Suzuki Unveils GSX250R At Auto Expo 2018



The Suzuki GSX250R will be the company’s first quarter-litre bike in India







Suzuki has taken the wraps off the GSX250R here at the Auto Expo 2018 in Delhi. Although the company hasn't announced the pricing of the motorcycle, we are expecting it to be retailed for Rs xx (ex-showroom). The company will bring the Suzuki GSX250R to our shores via the CKD route.







In terms of design, it draws a lot of inspiration from the big GSX-R1000, which has a cult following for its explosive performance. Similarities can be seen everywhere including the fairing, the tank, even split-seats and taillight.







Powering the motorcycle is a 248cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which is mated to a six-speed gearbox. It delivers 25PS of power at 8,000rpm and 23.4Nm of torque at 6,500rpm.







While we were expecting it to get USD forks, seen on the international model, the India-spec bike gets conventional telescopic suspension up front and a seven-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 290mm petal disc clamped with a dual-piston Nissin calliper at the front and a 240mm petal disc with a single-piston calliper at the rear.







The Suzuki GSX250R packs a multi-function fully digital instrument cluster, which displays speedometer, odometer, fuel gauge, a gear indicator, two trip meters, service and oil change indicator, real time fuel consumption and a clock.







We expect it to compete against the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R3, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Benelli 302R, as these are the only quarter-litre bikes that come to India via the CKD route.