Suzuki unveils Fuel Injected Intruder 150 Fi At Auto Expo 2018



Months after its launch, the cruiser now comes equipped with the same fuel-injected engine seen on the Suzuki Gixxer SF







Suzuki has unveiled the Intruder 150 Fi at the Auto Expo 2018 in Delhi. Other than the updated engine, the rest of the bike remains unchanged.



Powering the Suzuki Intruder Fi is a 155cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that runs the same specs as the Gixxer SF Fi. It produces 14.8PS of power at 8,000rpm and 14Nm of torque at 6,000rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. With the fuel-injection system, we expect the cruiser to be more fuel efficient than the Carb model.



In terms of design, the Suzuki Intruder 150 is quite polarising. One can love it or completely hate it. It is inspired by its elder sibling, the Suzuki Intruder M1800. The headlight houses halogen bulbs with LED DRLs, while at the rear it comes with an LED tail lamp. It also sports a digital instrument cluster which is mounted on the handlebars. For a more cruiser-like riding position, the handlebars are swept back, the seat is placed quite low and the footpegs are pushed forward. It also sports a muscular fuel tank just like its older sibling.



Suzuki has equipped the Intruder 150 with 41mm telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the back. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at the front and rear along with a single-channel ABS unit. The Suzuki Intruder Fi competes against the Bajaj Avenger Street and Cruise 220. Suzuki will be launching the bike over the next couple of months. Expect a substantial price hike over the carburetter Intruder.



Suzuki will showcase a total of 17 motorcycles at the Auto Expo. Be sure to check them out at Hall No 2.