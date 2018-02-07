Suzuki Unveils Burgman Street At Auto Expo 2018

Suzuki unveiled the maxi-styled 125cc scooter at the 2018 Auto Expo
Suzuki unveiled the Burgman Street at the Auto Expo 2018. The Burgman with its maxi-scooter like looks seems set to take the 125cc segment by storm. Suzuki has set a price of and it will go against the Honda Grazia and the Aprilia SR 125
In terms of design, a large windscreen,exposed handlebars and an apron-mounted split LED headlamp sit pretty up front. This certainly gives it a more imposing presence than the Honda Grazia. It also gets a fully digital instrument console that is placed between the handlebar and the windscreen. The floorboard is also spacious enough to place your baggage. The rear is equipped with a single-piece grab rail and LED taillight.
At the heart of the Burgman lies a 124cc, air-cooled engine that is seen on the Suzuki Access 125. It churns out 8.7PS of power at 7,000rpm and 10.2Nm of torque at 5,000rpm. Transmission is handled by a CVT gearbox.
Suspension components comprise of telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear. It gets 12-inch wheels up front and 10-inch wheel at the rear shod in chunky tyres, unlike the Suzuki Access 125. Braking is taken care of by an optional disc brake up front and a drum unit at the rear.
How will this new scooter fare against some of its competition? Stay tuned to find out.
