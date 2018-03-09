Suzuki Swift likely to get a 1.4 litre Booster Jet Engine in Coming Years

Swift Sport or the hotter version of one of India’s most popular hatchback could be showcased at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show with a 1.4-litre engine. The motor is most likely to come with the Booster Jet (turbocharged) technology in petrol fuel guise. Initially, the car will be launched in the foreign markets, but as hot hatches are slowly rising in India, this could come to us as well, like VW Polo GT TSi, Abarth Punto EVO and Tata Zica that are being prepared for launch.

Speaking of this upcoming concept, it will be different from the current Swift, but will draw inspiration for the design cues from the same. It is reportedly said that the new car could be as wide as 1.8 meters, considerably more than the current car. To haul this around, the 1.4-litre motor will be turbocharged to produce a considerable amount of power and torque. Also, it is expected to be mated to a DCT automatic transmission along with an all-wheel drive to channel power to the road.

Suzuki has become very aggressive over the time to keep up with the competition i.e. bringing the latest of technologies to the car buyers. Another reason for its keenness is due to the strong competition arising from all quarters, so the largest carmaker in India doesnt want to loose its pace in the growing Indian auto sector.

