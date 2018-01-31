Suzuki Motorcycle India Launches The 2018 Hayabusa



New edition offers new colours with no mechanical changes, while price remains unchanged







Suzuki India is still having a good run with the Hayabusa in India. Its decision to locally assemble the hyper-tourer here has proved fruitful as it brought the price down by Rs 2 lakh on the CBU version previously sold. The bike is assembled at the Suzuki plant in Gurgaon and sells quite well for a hyperbike - 25 units per month on average.



Suzuki’s flagship has now received an update for 2018, a cosmetic one though. This includes the introduction of two new colours and new graphics: Glass Sparkle Black and a two-tone Pearl Mira Red/Pearl Glacier White. The white one here stands out with its red graphics and white wheels.







The Hayabusa has been the definitive superbike for Indian enthusiasts and has enjoyed a cult following since its launch here in 2008. Its 1340cc liquid-cooled inline-four motor makes 197PS and 154Nm of torque, enough to propel the 266kg bike to speeds in excess of 300kmph. To rein in this power, the bike gets three engine maps and ABS. It still does not get traction control so you better have some skill on you to launch the bike. The only competition the Hayabusa faces is from the Kawasaki ZX-14R



Suspension setup includes 43mm fully adjustable upside down Kayaba forks with DLC coating and a linked-type monoshock rear damper. Braking is via high-spec Brembo Monobloc calipers clamping dual front discs.







Suzuki has mildly updated the Hayabusa for 2018 as it will be getting the next generation Hayabusa out in 2019, which also will be the 20th anniversary of the hyperbike. The all-new Hayabusa is rumoured to get a turbocharger and promises to be a game-changer.



Pricing for the bike remains unchanged. It retails at Rs 13.87 lakh (ex-showroom). Suzuki will be showcasing the 2018 Hayabusa at the upcoming Auto Expo in Hall No. 2.