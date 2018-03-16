Suzuki Launches Intruder Fi At Rs 1,06,896 (Ex-Delhi)



The addition of fuel injection promises improved fuel efficiency and smoother performance







Suzuki had showcased the fuel-injected variant of its 150cc cruiser, the Intruder, at this year’s Auto Expo. The Intruder Fi has now been launched at Rs 1,06,896 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new bike shares the Gixxer SF Fi’s fuel-injected motor and is priced at a Rs 8,556 premium over the carburetted Intruder 150. Apart from the addition of fuel injection, rest of the bike remains cosmetically and mechanically unchanged. Read the Intruder review here.



Power comes courtesy the 155cc air-cooled and fuel-injected single-cylinder motor borrowed from the Gixxer SF Fi. It carries the same state of tune and makes 14.8PS at 8000rpm and 14Nm of torque at 6000rpm, similar to the output of the carburetted intruder. We did test the Suzuki Gixxer SF carb and Fi variants together and found the Fi’s motor to be more refined and significantly more fuel efficient. We expect the same with the Intruder Fi. The 5-speed gearbox remains the same Gixxer unit with identical gear ratios, but with the larger rear sprocket also seen on the carb Intruder.



The Intruder is one of the best handling cruisers we have reviewed. The well sorted chassis includes 41mm telescopic front forks and a semi-adjustable rear monoshock damper. Braking is via disc brakes at both ends with single-channel ABS as standard fitment.



According to Sajeev Rajasekharan, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Suzuki India, since its launch, the Intruder has received an overwhelming demand, having sold close to 15000 units, crossing Suzuki’s projected sales target by 25 per cent.



The Intruder Fi becomes the only cruiser below Rs 1 lakh to come with fuel injection. It faces competition from the newly launched Bajaj Avenger Street 180, which is priced at Rs 85,498 (ex, showroom Delhi). The Avenger Street 180 (read full review here) offers more performance but misses out on features like ABS and a digital instrument cluster.