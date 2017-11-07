Suzuki Launches Intruder 150 At Rs 98,340 (ex-showroom, Delhi)



The Intruder 150 is based on the Gixxer 150 and carries forward the positive traits of the 150cc sports bike







Suzuki has launched its first 150cc cruiser at a price of Rs 98,340 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Intruder nomenclature is one that Suzuki uses for its large capacity cruisers like the Intruder M800 and the M1800R. The Intruder 150 carries forward the same Intruder design theme. In accordance with the same, the bike gets a large headlamp and a large swooping 11-litre fuel tank with equally large tank extensions. The triangular headlamp gets a large bezel and above that is a crown that hides a fully-digital instrument console borrowed from the Gixxer 150. The heavily scooped out rider seat is set low at 740mm and is quite comfortable. The twin-port exhaust unit is a large, angular one. Suzuki has managed to keep the weight down and the Intruder weighs just 8kg more than the Gixxer 150.







The Intruder borrows the Gixxer 150’s frame, suspension, brakes, wheels and tyres. The frame, though, has been reworked on for the cruiser styling. The front fork and rear monoshock have revised spring rates and the rear swingarm has been lengthened to accommodate the tail section. The brakes are the same as the Gixxer, but the rear brake caliper is a Bybre unit instead of Nissin. The Intruder 150 gets a single channel ABS as well. The tyres are the same MRF units found on the Gixxer.







The air-cooled motor is from the Gixxer 150, but has a slightly different state of tune, thanks to a larger intake, airbox and tuned exhaust. The motor makes 14.14PS at 8000rpm and 14Nm of torque at 6000rpm. The five-speed gearbox is also borrowed from the Gixxer, but has revised ratios for more low-end performance.







The Intruder 150 will compete with the Bajaj Avenger 150, the only other 150cc cruiser available in the Indian market. We rode the Intruder last week. You can check out our impressions of the motorcycle here.