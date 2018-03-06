Suzuki Launches 2018 Gixxer And Gixxer SF



Updates are limited to new colour and graphics







Suzuki has updated the Gixxer and Gixxer SF lineup for 2018. Updates include a new colour scheme and the addition of the “Ecstar” logo on the blue MotoGP-inspired Gixxer SF. Both the Gixxer and Gixxer SF get a two-tone Candy Sonoma Red/Metallic Sonic Silver paint scheme with white graphics. The updated bike is available at the same price as the earlier variant: Rs 80,928 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the standard Gixxer and INR 90,037 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the standard Gixxer SF.



Mechanically the bikes remain unchanged. They are powered by a 155cc air-cooled and carburetted single-cylinder motor that makes 14.8PS at 800rpm and 14Nm of torque at 6000rpm. The Gixxer SF also comes with a fuel-injected version of the same motor that makes the same power but is more refined and fuel-efficient.







Chassis and underpinnings remain the same. For braking, the standard variants relies on a front disc and rear drum setup but both the Gixxer and Gixxer SF come with a rear disc brake setup on the higher version. The Gixxer SF also gets a single-channel ABS setup on its top-spec model.



Speaking on the launch, Mr Sajeev Rajasekharan, Executive Vice President for sales and marketing, said, “Gixxer is the perfect embodiment of sportiness and the spirit of youthfulness that the brand stands for. As a product, both the Gixxer and Gixxer SF are known to be meant for those who believe in riding ahead of the pack; and are a benchmark for the segment.”







The company also states that the Gixxer and Gixxer SF have been the highest ranked bikes in Motorcycle Upper Executive segment for the past 3 years in the benchmark of Initial Quality Survey (IQS). It also ranked highest in the Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study by JD Power India for 2015 and 2017.



The new versions will be available in Suzuki dealerships across India in the next few days.