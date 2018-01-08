Suzuki Ignis Adventure Introduced In the UK, Will It Come To India?

The Adventure edition makes sense for India as a special anniversary model as it’s been almost a year since the Ignis was launched

Suzuki has introduced a special edition of the Ignis in the UK. Dubbed as the 'Adventure' edition, it is based on the range-topping variant of the Ignis there. It comes with an accessory pack (from its personalisation options) preset by the automaker at a discounted rate in select colours. As the Maruti Suzuki Ignis' first anniversary in India is around the corner, this version fits the bill as a special anniversary model here perfectly, doesn't it?

The majority of the personalisation options offered with the Ignis Adventure edition in the UK such as the spoiler, front fog lamp bezels and colour accents, among others are available in India as well. Hence, it would be easy for Maruti Suzuki to replicate the same here and market it as the Ignis' first anniversary edition. The only add-ons that are not offered in India are bumper extensions, side decals and faux skid plates.

Maruti could also take this opportunity to give the tail lamps LED brake lights, which were skipped from the India-spec model. Another feature the automaker could offer are rear fog lamps. Offering rear fog lamps would make it less rear heavy since the black plastic part of the dual-tone bumper looks too bland.

If launched, this special version would be good for someone who fancies customisation. Especially because it would offer Ignis' select personalisation options at a relatively lower bundled price compared to buying them individually, like in the UK. And as Maruti is known for showcasing spruced up versions of its products at the Auto Expo, we think it might be the ideal platform to showcase a similar version of the Ignis.

