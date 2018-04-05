Suzuki GSX-S750 Set To Launch In India Soon







According to reports, the all-new Suzuki GSX-S750 is likely to be launched in India this month. This would be the second locally assembled bike from Suzuki after the Hayabusa and is expected to be launched with a competitive price tag between Rs 8 lakh and 9 lakh in the Indian market. The Suzuki GSX-S750 was showcased earlier at the Auto Expo 2018 and will reach India through the completely knocked down (CKD) route.



The design and styling of the GSX-S750 is heavily influenced by its elder sibling, the GSX-S1000, featuring muscular streetfighter looks and razor-sharp body lines. There are more features like the halogen headlamp with LED DRLs, an all-digital instrument console and an LED tail section that is identical to the GSX-S1000.







In terms of mechanics, the GSX-S750 is powered by a 750cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Suzuki unofficially claims that the updated engine is expected to produce a max power of 114PS, which is 8PS more than the previous version. The suspension on the motorcycle is handled by 41mm KYB USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking on the new GSX-S750 is controlled by 310mm dual disc brakes at the front and 240mm single disc brake at the rear. Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) comes as a standard in the Suzuki GSX-S750 for added safety and convenience. Other notable features include a three-stage traction control system, low rpm assist, and easy start system to smoothen the power delivery during take-off and low speeds.



The India-bound models of the Suzuki GSX-S750 are expected to exhibit the same two colour schemes - grey & blue, and grey & red - which the international versions showcase. The middleweight motorcycle segment is slowly becoming extremely competitive, and once launched in India, the Suzuki GSX-S750 will lock horns against the Triumph Street Triple S, the Yamaha MT-09, and the Kawasaki Z900.