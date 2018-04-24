Suzuki GSX-S750 Launched In India



There’s a new apex predator in town! Here’s what the middleweight has to offer in terms of affordability, comfort and outright performance.







First introduced at the Delhi Auto Expo 2018, the much anticipated Suzuki GSX-S750 is finally here, with a smashing price tag of Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). At this price point it competes with the Triumph Street Triple S and RS, priced at 9.19 lakh and 10.55 lakh respectively; the Ducati Monster 797, available for Rs 7.77 lakh; the Yamaha MT-09, priced at Rs 10.88 lakh; and the Kawasaki Z900, which retails for Rs 7.68 lakh (all ex-Delhi).







The Suzuki GSX-S750 borrows its design cues from its elder sibling, the GSX-S1000. Like its sibling, it looks brawny and aggressive, with its sculpted fuel tank and edgy tank shrouds. The headlight houses a halogen bulb with LED DRLs underneath on either side. The tail light is a full LED unit that seems to be drawn from the GSX-S1000. All the lines on the bike, right from the headlight to the tail section, lean forward, giving the appearance of a crouching beast! The compact instrument console is a complete digital unit with a host of information. To name a few: a gear position indicator, coolant temperature, driving range, average, instant fuel consumption, traction control modes, fuel gauge and a clock.







Motive power comes from a BSIV-compliant 749cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline four, that puts out an impressive 114.2PS at 10,500rpm and 81Nm of torque at 9000rpm. For comparison, the Triumph Street Triple S makes 112PS, the Street Triple RS makes 123PS, the Kawasaki Z900 makes 125PS, the Yamaha MT-09 churns out 115PS while the Ducati 797 transfers 75PS to the rear.







The GSX-S750’s final gear has been shortened over that of the GSX-R750 for a punchier low- and mid-range. The streetbike chassis is built on a twin-spar sports bike frame designed for comfort. The GSX-S750 is a lot greener than its predecessor with its updated exhaust system. Company-claimed fuel efficiency figure of the Suzuki GSX-S750 stands at 20.4kmpl.







It’s equipped with 3-mode traction control, and comes with Suzuki’s ‘easy start system’, which enables the rider to start the bike without having to pull in the clutch lever in neutral. Another added feature is the “low rpm assist,” which adjusts the engine speed during low speeds and smoothes out the power delivery during acceleration, helping the bike avoid the possibility of stalling.



Suspension duties are handled by KYB 41mm inverted front forks with preload adjustability up front while the rear shock features 7-way adjustable preload. The GSX-S750 sports radial-mounted four-piston front calipers coupled with 310mm floating petal discs and a single-piston 240mm caliper at the rear. The safety net of ABS is available as standard. Newly designed 10-spoke cast aluminium wheels are wrapped in Battlax Hypersport S21 tyres, measuring 120/70 R17 at the front and 180/55 R17 at the rear.



Suzuki will offer the GSX-S750 in two liveries: Metallic Blue with Black and Metallic Red with Black.

