Suzuki GSX-R1000R And Hayabusa Receive Price Cut







Suzuki Motorcycle India has revised the prices of GSX-R1000R and the Hayabusa. The Suzuki GSX-R1000R now gets a price tag of Rs 19.8 lakh, which makes it Rs 2.2 lakh cheaper than earlier, while the Hayabusa gets a marginal price drop of Rs 28,000, which takes the price down to Rs 13.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).



The price revision is the result of the custom duties for CBU (completely built units) imports being reduced by 25 percent. Earlier, the import duty on CBU motorcycles was set at 75 percent. Other Suzuki models like the GSX-S1000F, GSX-S1000, GSX-R1000 and the V-Strom 1000 are also expected to receive a price revision soon.







At this year’s Union budget, however, the government raised the import duty on CKD (completely knocked down) kits from 10 percent to 15 percent. So how has the Hayabusa, despite being a CKD motorcycle, receive a price cut? This is because the import duty hike for CKD models is only applicable wherein the engine and gearbox are imported as separate entities. Be that as it may, the government announced that there will be a relaxation on taxes for motorcycles with pre-assembled engine and gearbox. Hence, the price cut for the legendary Hayabusa.



The revised price is nothing less than a treat as you now get a chance to buy the top-spec GSX-R1000R with lean angle-sensitive ABS, bi-directional quick shifter, LED position lights, launch control and a lightweight battery at the same price point as the earlier GSX-R1000. The GSX-R1000R is powered by the liquid-cooled 4-cylinder 999.8cc engine that generates a max power of 204PS at 13200rpm and 117.6Nm of peak torque at 10800rpm.



The Hayabusa is powered by a liquid-cooled, 1340cc, in-line 4-cylinder engine that generates a max power of 202.5PS and a peak torque of 155Nm. It rivals against the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, which is yet to receive a price revision. Currently, the Kwasazki is priced at Rs 19.7 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



Not a fan of Suzuki? You may like to like to read about the revised prices of the Yamaha YZF-R1 and the MT-09 then.