Suzuki Gixxer With ABS Spotted At Buddh International Circuit



Expected to be launched in the next couple of weeks







Suzuki updated the Gixxer SF in the month of January 2018, with ABS at a price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and now, its naked sibling, the Gixxer is likely to follow suit as well. The ABS-equipped Suzuki Gixxer will most likely retail at a premium of about Rs 6,000 to 7,000 over the 2017 disc brake variant. The standard drum brake variant of the Gixxer retails for Rs 77,015 while the disc brake variant is priced at Rs 80,929 (ex-showroom Delhi).



With the earlier update, the Gixxer got two new paint schemes, one with the “Ecstar” logo and the other was MotoGP-inspired. However, the same can’t be said for the 2018 variant. Visually and mechanically, the bike remains the same save for the addition of ABS.







It is powered by the same lively 155cc (SOHC), air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which produces 14.8PS of power and 14Nm of torque. Unlike the Gixxer SF and the Intruder which have a Fi variant, the Gixxer only comes with a carburetor. The chassis is a diamond-type frame which is suspended on front telescopic forks and a monoshock unit at the back. Bringing the bike to a standstill are disc brakes on both ends, and now, a single-channel ABS unit at the front, same as its siblings, the Gixxer SF and Intruder 150.



The only other bike in contention, which comes with ABS, is the Honda Hornet 160R.



In this already competitive lightweight segment, having the safety tech of ABS is most certainly a plus for the Suzuki Gixxer. It still competes with the likes of the newly launched TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 and the Honda CB Hornet 160R.

This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through bikedekho.com feed directly.