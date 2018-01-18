Suzuki Burgman Street Spied In India



The scaled down maxi-scooter from Suzuki is all set to launch at the 2018 Auto Expo







Images of Suzuki’s upcoming scooter, the Burgman Street, have recently surfaced on the internet. The name “Burgman” is associated with Suzuki’s range of flagship scooter offerings in the 125, 200, 250, 400 and 600cc segments, which are available internationally. The only other maxi-scooter seen on Indian roads was the Kinetic Blaze, making the Burgman only the second one in India. But looking at the pictures, a point worth noting is that this looks more like a scaled down version of an otherwise bulky looking Burgman seen internationally.



There is no clarity on the engine displacement at the moment and while other reports suspect it to be a 150cc scooter, we expect it to share its powerplant with the Access 125. And even though power and torque figures are expected to remain unchanged, the rev range they are generated at will differ. This means that its major competition will be the recently launched Honda Grazia. However, if launched with a 150cc motor, it will rival the sporty Aprilia SR 150 and the stylish Vespa 150.







Being a premium offering, it’s expected to receive a host of features like a fully digital instrument panel, telescopic forks, an optional front disc brake, a multi-function key slot (seen on the Access), underseat storage with more than adequate space, mobile charging point, tubeless tyres, alloy wheels, storage cubbies in the front apron and LED lights up front and at the rear.



One more point worth noting is that the Burgman Street won’t sport the larger 14-inch wheels seen on the Aprilia. Instead, it will get 12-inch wheels with tubeless tyres on both ends.



Internationally, the Burgman range is designed with particular focus on comfort than outright sportiness and it will be a similar case for the Indian market as well.



The production spec scooter should also showcase a tall windscreen, with no handlebar cowl - much like a maxi-scooter. The mirrors seem to be placed on extended stalks and should offer good rear visibility. The rear grab rail for the pillion is a single-piece unit. Apart from that, the silver casing on the exhaust looks a bit odd from the rear but may blend in with the overall design when seen from the side. Going by the segment pricing, we expect the 125cc Suzuki Burgman Street to be priced around Rs 65,000.



Image Source: Autocar India