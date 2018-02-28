SUVs That We Expect In India In 2018: H5X, Creta 2018 & More

The SUV frenzy is bound to continue this year as well with several new high riding vehicles expected to be launched across different segments

The sales of SUVs have spiralled upwards in the last couple of years and 2018 promises to be no different. Several new SUVs from various car manufacturers are set to rain down on us so that the Indian car buyer is spoilt for choice. The list comprises of several new models, the reintroduction of discontinued ones and facelifts of existing ones. Without further ado, let’s get down to business and take a look at all the new SUVs that are set to be launched this year.

Honda CR-V

Honda is set to try its luck in the SUV space once again with the new fifth-gen CR-V. This time around, however, it looks a lot better prepared. The new CR-V is slated to be launched in mid-2018 and is expected to pack a 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel engine as an option. It's Thailand-spec Earth Dreams diesel motor produces 160PS and 350Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 9-speed ZF automatic transmission. For the first time ever, the CR-V will be offered with seven seats and this should certainly increase its appeal. The CR-V will be a part of the six new models that Honda plans to introduce in India in the next three years.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

Despite having a premium price tag when compared to other compact SUVs in its segment, the Hyundai Creta continues to be one of the best-selling SUV in the country. However, Hyundai is set to give the Creta a mild cosmetic update soon. The refreshed SUV is expected to make it to showroom floors by the second half of this year. We expect Hyundai to hike the prices of the Creta facelift by a small margin for all the additional goodies that the SUV is expected to pack. Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift: Everything You Need To Know

Mahindra G4 Rexton

Mahindra had one of the biggest lineup at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018. This included the G4 Rexton, which is likely to make it to dealerships this year. We expect Mahindra to name the upcoming SUV the XUV700 mainly for two reasons. One, it will be placed above the XUV500 in the company’s product portfolio while the second being the company’s tendency to end its product names with ‘O’ or ‘0’. Read more about it here.

Tata H5X

All eyes were on Tata’s concept SUV, the H5X, at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018. Most of it was to do with the striking design of the concept. Tata has assured us that the production model will retain at least 80 per cent of the concept’s design and that has got us all intrigued. Tata is likely to launch the premium SUV by the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year. We expect it to be priced in the ballpark of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) as it will be aimed at SUVs across several segments, including the Hyundai Creta and the Tucson, the Jeep Compass, the Honda CR-V and the upcoming Skoda Karoq. Also Read: Tata Nexon To Get A 6-Speed AMT Before April 20

BMW X3

The 2018 edition of BMW’s best-selling SUV, the X3, was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and the carmaker plans on launching it in mid-2018. The new X3 is based on the CLAR platform, which makes it 55kg lighter than its predecessor and provides for a drag coefficient of 0.29 that helps improve aerodynamic capabilities and fuel economy. In global markets, the X3 is available with a total of six engine options, including an M Performance variant. The latter is powered by a 3.0-litre, in-line 6-cylinder engine that develops 360PS of power and 500Nm of torque helping the X3 dash from 0-100kmph in 4.8 seconds. While there’s no clarity on whether this bonkers version of the X3 will be introduced in India, what we do know for sure is that BMW is set to bring the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 190PS of power and 400Nm of torque. Expect the BMW X3 to cost anywhere between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 60 lakh. If the M Performance variant is launched, expect it to cost north of Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).

Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40 has already made its way to the brand’s Indian website which says that the compact SUV could make its Indian debut as soon as mid-2018. The XC40 has earned numerous accolades owing to its well-proportioned design and the loads of technology on offer. The engine options will include a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder T4 diesel engine (190PS and 400Nm) and a 2.0-litre, turbocharged T5 petrol engine (250PS and 350Nm). Both engines will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. The entry-level Volvo SUV will be a CBU (completely built up unit) and will be available in three variants. Being an import, prices ought to be high. However, to keep the XC40 competitive, Volvo is expected to offer it with an introductory price anywhere between Rs 35 lakh and Rs 50 lakh depending on the variant.

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

The ‘people mover’ segment is set to receive a new entrant with Mahindra set to replace the ageing Xylo with an elongated, 7-seat version of the TUV300. Likely to be called the TUV300 Plus, the SUV gets Mahindra’s 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is capable of producing 121.5PS of power and 280Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox is expected to take care of transmission duties. The TUV300 Plus will be launched in the first half of the year with a price tag ranging between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12 lakh.

Well, the list is pretty exhaustive and it will continue expanding further as the year passes by.