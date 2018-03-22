Spied - Updated 2018 Bajaj Pulsar 150







A spy image of the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 150 has recently surfaced online, revealing the updates the motorcycle will get for 2018. The spy shot of the 2018 Pulsar 150 shows the bike in a new color shade (black/blue), with a split-seat configuration, fatter telescopic front forks and front and rear discs, unlike the current model. Overall, the design tweaks are inspired by its elder sibling, the Pulsar 180 which apparently makes it look sharper and bolder.



The new colour tone on the spy image hints at more dual-tone options that are likely to be announced at launch. Changes to the engine are unlikely and it is expected to continue with the same DTS-i single-cylinder 149cc engine which delivers 14PS of power at 8,000rpm and 13.4Nm of torque at 6,000rpm respectively. Apart from the fatter telescopic forks at the front and a new rear disc brake, no changes are expected in the suspension and braking department. The instrument cluster, although not visible in the spy shot, is expected to be a fully-digital unit instead of the semi-digital one seen on the current model.







The current Pulsar 150 is priced at Rs 73,626 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the updated model is expected to command a premium of around Rs 3,000. Despite the price hike, the updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 will still undercut the Honda X-Blade priced at Rs 78,500 and the Hero Xtreme Sports which retails for Rs 78,226 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The new Pulsar 150 should be launched sometime next week, given the picture has been taken at a dealer dockyard.









Image Courtesy- Iamabiker (Facebook)