Spied: 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Get A Sunroof

If Hyundai continues with the existing variant-feature mix for the Creta facelift, expect the sunroof to be offered in the SX+ or SX(O) variants

Over the last year, the Hyundai Creta facelift has been spotted testing several times in India, but the latest images give out more information than any other spy shot we’ve seen before. The Creta facelift on test here gets a sunroof and LED treatment on the tail lights. It also reveals new diamond-cut alloy wheels. The variant in picture appears to be either the SX+ or SX(O) given that such alloys are only offered as standard in these variants.

The model on test here is heavily camouflaged at the front and the rear. The veil probably covers redesigned front and rear bumpers and the new cascading front grille. The model on test continues to get projector headlamps and cornering lamps. Incidentally, Hyundai launched an updated version of the Creta (known as ix25 in China) last year with the LED tail lamps. But judging by the the way the front fog lamps on the Indian model are designed, it appears that Hyundai might not completely borrow design cues from the Chinese model.

Other than the cosmetic updates, we expect the Creta to get some more features than before, the sunroof being one. The Creta facelift is likely to be offered with the same set of engines as the version that is currently on sale. However, we know that the carmaker is working on new petrol and diesel engines for the Creta to meet upcoming BSVI emission norms. These engines are likely to be shared with the Kia’s upcoming SUV based on the SP Concept, which is due for launch in 2019.

It remains to be seen if Hyundai will offer the BSVI engines in the Creta facelift or wait till the launch of the second-gen Creta. If the latter happens, then the Creta facelift will have a rather short lifecycle in India as BSVI norms will come into effect from April 2020. Prices of the Creta currently start from Rs 9.29 lakh and go up to Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the prices to go up with the launch of the Creta facelift, which should happen in a few months from now.

