Special Edition Suzuki Swift SZ-L launched in Europe

Japanese carmaker Suzuki has introduced the special edition Swift SZ-L in the European nations. It will go on sale 1st March and only 500 units of the vehicle will be manufactured.

The SZ-L is based on the 1.2-litre SZ3, but with additional equipment and features designed to enhance the sporty and fun to drive character of Swift. All Swift SZ3 models already come well equipped with seven airbags, ESP, air conditioning, USB port and Bluetooth as standard. SZ-L adds LED daytime running lights and cruise control from the recently updated Swift SZ4, along with extra equipment only available on SZ-L.

The other features such as 2-tone metallic paintwork as standard; in either Boost Blue or Cosmic Black body colours with contrasting Cool White roof, rear spoiler and door mirrors. Inside the cabin, silver stitching has been added to the steering wheel, gear gaiter and seats which also have a unique fabric design. Under the hood, the Swift SZ-L gets the 1.2-litre Dual VVT engine that churns out a mazimum power output of 94PS.