Spec Comparo - Honda WR-V Vs Maruti Vitara Brezza Vs Ford EcoSport

The competition is fierce in the sub-4m SUV/crossover segment. Let's see how they fare in this spec comparison.

In one corner, we have the old king of the hill, the Ford EcoSport, with an all-new face. In the other is the new champion, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Then there’s the alternative to both of these, the Honda WR-V, with a unique proposition to add a fresh perspective to this story.

Dimensions

Ignore their lengths; they're all about the same. The Brezza is the widest of the three, and the WR-V is the narrowest. The proportions are deceiving and the WR-V is almost as tall as the other two. The WR-V isn't trying to look like an SUV and is rather down-to-earth, figuratively and literally. It has the lowest ground clearance of 188mm while the other two have around 200mm of space between the underbody and mother earth.

A longer wheelbase helps liberate rear-seat knee room, and the WR-V leads in that regard by a considerable margin, leaving the Vitara Brezza in the dust. Although the WR-V has the biggest boot, it the smallest fuel tank of the lot. Its wheels match up to the Brezza's rim size and have the narrowest contact patch.

Performance

The Honda WR-V's petrol engine feels barely adequate despite its light weight. Shorter initial ratios help it to an extent, but they aren't enough to cruise on the highway with reserve power for overtakes. The diesel engine, though, has plenty of pep and can stay at triple-digit speeds all day long without breaking a sweat. It's also the only car here to get a 6-speed manual transmission and the highest ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure.

The Ford EcoSport gets a new 3-cylinder, 1.5-litre petrol engine, which replaces the older 4-cylinder engine and the 1.0-litre EcoBoost. The power and torque figure justify the move, and so does the price tag. Ford has juggled with the variants but left the ex-showroom prices untouched. The petrol engine also loses the dual-clutch automatic and gets a 6-speed torque converter unit instead. The diesel engine remains the same as before, save for a slightly improved fuel efficiency figure.

Maruti Suzuki has only a diesel engine for the Vitara Brezza, and it's not only low on displacement but also power. However, just like the EcoSport, its price is reasonable.

Read More on : Honda WR-V