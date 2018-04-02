Spec Comparison: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 Vs Honda X-Blade







The all-new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V blew us away with the performance it has on offer. But how good is it when compared to its primary rivals - the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 and the recently launched Honda X-Blade? To find out, here’s a comprehensive comparison that tells you everything you need to know about each of these bikes.



How do the three bikes perform in the engine department?



Like it’s elder sibling, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, the RTR 160 4V comes with two different engine choices - carbureted and electronic fuel-injection (EFI). The 159.7cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-valve carbureted engine churns out 16.4PS of power whereas the EFI version puts out a 16.8PS, which is the best in the segment. Both versions of the engine put out 14.8Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm.



The Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 takes the middle ground here. Its 160.3cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine produces 15.5PS at 8500rpm and 14.6Nm of torque at 6500rpm, which is pretty good for the segment. What’s worth noting is that this motor is laid on the foundation of the 150cc engine that powered the Pulsar AS 150.



The Honda X-Blade is least powerful motorcycle among the three. Its 162.71cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine produces just 14PS of power at 8500rpm and 13.9Nm of torque at 6000rpm.



What are the standout features?



The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V borrows a lot of features from the bigger RTR 200 4V, including the LED daytime running lights (DRLs), LED tail light and the all-digital instrument cluster that displays top speed, lap timer, fuel range, odometer and so on. However, the RTR 160 uses a conventional handlebar and single-piece saddle instead of the RTR 200’s clip-ons and split seats.



Although the Pulsar NS 160 does not come with LED headlamps, it does get LED tail lights borrowed from the larger NS 200. Apart from that, the NS 160 features with a semi-digital instrument cluster with a gear shift indicator, which is a feature that is usually seen in bigger motorcycles.



While the X-Blade may not have an extraordinary list of features, it does get LED headlamps, which is something the other two bikes lack. Additional features include a digital instrument cluster and LED tail lights.



What about the chassis and cycle parts?



The Apache RTR 160 4V’s split-cradle frame is similar to the one that underpins the RTR 200 4V. Telescopic forks at the front and a Showa monoshock at the rear take care of the suspension duties, while braking on the fuel-injected version is via 270mm and 200mm petal disc brakes at the front and rear, respectively. The carbureted version gets a 130mm drum brake at the rear as standard. However, unlike the other two bikes here, TVS provides the option of upgrading them to the disc brake as well. The Apache has a 12-litre fuel tank capacity while its kerb weight stands at 147kg. Both versions get a 17-inch front wheel shod with a 90/90 tyre. At the rear, the drum brake variant gets a 110/80 tyre while the disc brake-equipped variants gets a fatter 130/70 tyre mounted on a 17-inch wheel.



Equipped with a much superior kind of perimeter frame, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 offer better rigidity that renders agile handling and stable ride. It gets a front telescopic forks and a gas-charged rear monoshock. Braking is via a 240mm disc at the front and a 130mm drum unit at the rear. The 17-inch wheels are shod with 80/100 front tyres and 110/80 rear tyres The fuel tank has a capacity of 12 litres, but the kerb weight, which is rated at 142kg, is in the middle of TVS and Honda.



The X-Blade gets a diamond type frame with telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. It is brought to a halt using a 276mm disc brake at the front and a 130mm drum unit at the rear. The 17-inch wheels are wrapped with 80/100 front and 130/70 rear tyres. The fuel tank capacity is the same as the other two bikes while being the lightest of the three with a kerb weight of 140kg.



What's the price?



The TVS, Bajaj and the Honda are priced very close to each other. The Honda X-Blade, which is priced at Rs 78,500, is the most affordable of the lot. The Apache RTR 160 4V comes in two variants. The carbureted version is priced at Rs 81,490, which goes up to Rs 84,490 if you opt for the rear disc brake. The fuel-injected variant, on the other hand, gets a sticker price of Rs 89,990. The Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 is available for Rs 81,626 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).



Our opinion



The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V stands out from the rest thanks to its powerful engine with better components. And, of course, the competitive pricing earns it more brownie points too. Thus, if you are looking for an entry-level motorcycle in the naked streetfighter category, we’d suggest you take a look at the TVS before making a decision.