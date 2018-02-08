 Spec Comparison: Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Vs Ford Figo
By: || Updated: 08 Feb 2018 05:30 PM
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018



Maruti Suzuki has launched the third-gen Swift in India with prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (Swift launch report). With the update, it seems like the carmaker is looking to further strengthen its presence in the segment. Let's see how the new Swift fares against its competition and whether it has what it takes to remain at the top its category.      

















































Dimensions

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hyundai Grand i10

Ford Figo

Length

3840mm

3765mm

3886mm

Width

1735mm

1660mm

1695mm

Height

1530mm

1520mm

1525mm

Wheelbase

2450mm

2425mm

2491mm

Ground Clearance

163mm

165mm

174mm

Boot Space

268 litres

256 litres

257 litres


Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018



Starting off with the dimensions, the new Swift is the tallest and widest hatchback in its segment. It also has the longest wheelbase among the three. The Swift’s’ wider and taller construction makes it a more spacious car than before. When it comes to luggage carrying capacity, the Swift remains the leader while the other two get an almost identical boot space. With a ground clearance of 174mm, the Figo is best equipped among the lot to take on tall speed breakers and deep ruts that our roads are known for. The Grand i10 comes second with 165mm followed by the Swift at 163mm.  



Looking for the changes between the old Swift and the new one? Have a look at Maruti Suzuki Swift: Old vs New story.











































Diesel Engine

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hyundai Grand i10

Ford Figo

Engine

1.3-litre

1.2-litre

1.5-litre

Power

75PS @ 4000rpm

75PS @ 4000rpm

100PS @ 3750rpm

Torque

190Nm @ 2000rpm

190Nm @ 1750-2250rpm

215Nm @ 1750-3000rpm

Transmission

5-speed MT/AMT

5-speed MT

5-speed MT

Fuel Economy

28.4kmpl

24.95kmpl

25.83kmpl


Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 Engine



The Figo gets the largest capacity engine of the three. The 1.5-litre unit is also the most powerful one here. The other two cars get engines with identical power and torque output. Amongst the three, only the Swift gets the option of an AMT gearbox alongside the 5-speed manual which comes as standard on all three cars. On the fuel economy front, the Swift is the most efficient one.











































Petrol Engine

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hyundai Grand i10

Ford Figo

Engine

1.2-litre

1.2-litre

1.2-litre/1.5-litre

Power

83PS @ 6000rpm

83PS @ 6000rpm

88PS @ 6300rpm/112PS @ 6300rpm

Torque

113Nm @ 4200rpm

113Nm @ 4000rpm

112Nm @ 4000/ 136 @ 4250

Transmission

5-speed MT/AMT

5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT

5-speed MT/ 6-speed dual-clutch transmission AT

Fuel Economy

22kmpl

19.77kmpl

18.16kmpl/17.0kmpl


Likewise, the petrol Figo is the most powerful car in this comparison. The other two cars have identical power and torque figures. However, this time around, all three cars are offered with automatic transmission, albeit different technologies. While the Figo automatic gets a more advance dual-clutch gearbox, which is offered only with the 1.5-litre petrol engine, the Grand i10 gets an old-school 4-speed torque converter. The Swift, be it in manual or automatic guise, continues to be the most fuel efficient one in this comparison as well.



Recommended: New Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 Review


Read More on : Swift 2018 AMT


