Spec Comparison: Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Vs Ford Figo

Maruti Suzuki has launched the third-gen Swift in India with prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (Swift launch report). With the update, it seems like the carmaker is looking to further strengthen its presence in the segment. Let's see how the new Swift fares against its competition and whether it has what it takes to remain at the top its category.
Dimensions
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Hyundai Grand i10
Ford Figo
Length
3840mm
3765mm
3886mm
Width
1735mm
1660mm
1695mm
Height
1530mm
1520mm
1525mm
Wheelbase
2450mm
2425mm
2491mm
Ground Clearance
163mm
165mm
174mm
Boot Space
268 litres
256 litres
257 litres
Starting off with the dimensions, the new Swift is the tallest and widest hatchback in its segment. It also has the longest wheelbase among the three. The Swift’s’ wider and taller construction makes it a more spacious car than before. When it comes to luggage carrying capacity, the Swift remains the leader while the other two get an almost identical boot space. With a ground clearance of 174mm, the Figo is best equipped among the lot to take on tall speed breakers and deep ruts that our roads are known for. The Grand i10 comes second with 165mm followed by the Swift at 163mm.
Diesel Engine
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Hyundai Grand i10
Ford Figo
Engine
1.3-litre
1.2-litre
1.5-litre
Power
75PS @ 4000rpm
75PS @ 4000rpm
100PS @ 3750rpm
Torque
190Nm @ 2000rpm
190Nm @ 1750-2250rpm
215Nm @ 1750-3000rpm
Transmission
5-speed MT/AMT
5-speed MT
5-speed MT
Fuel Economy
28.4kmpl
24.95kmpl
25.83kmpl
The Figo gets the largest capacity engine of the three. The 1.5-litre unit is also the most powerful one here. The other two cars get engines with identical power and torque output. Amongst the three, only the Swift gets the option of an AMT gearbox alongside the 5-speed manual which comes as standard on all three cars. On the fuel economy front, the Swift is the most efficient one.
Petrol Engine
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Hyundai Grand i10
Ford Figo
Engine
1.2-litre
1.2-litre
1.2-litre/1.5-litre
Power
83PS @ 6000rpm
83PS @ 6000rpm
88PS @ 6300rpm/112PS @ 6300rpm
Torque
113Nm @ 4200rpm
113Nm @ 4000rpm
112Nm @ 4000/ 136 @ 4250
Transmission
5-speed MT/AMT
5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT
5-speed MT/ 6-speed dual-clutch transmission AT
Fuel Economy
22kmpl
19.77kmpl
18.16kmpl/17.0kmpl
Likewise, the petrol Figo is the most powerful car in this comparison. The other two cars have identical power and torque figures. However, this time around, all three cars are offered with automatic transmission, albeit different technologies. While the Figo automatic gets a more advance dual-clutch gearbox, which is offered only with the 1.5-litre petrol engine, the Grand i10 gets an old-school 4-speed torque converter. The Swift, be it in manual or automatic guise, continues to be the most fuel efficient one in this comparison as well.
