Spec Comparison: Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Vs Ford Figo

Maruti Suzuki has launched the third-gen Swift in India with prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (Swift launch report). With the update, it seems like the carmaker is looking to further strengthen its presence in the segment. Let's see how the new Swift fares against its competition and whether it has what it takes to remain at the top its category.









Dimensions





Maruti Suzuki Swift





Hyundai Grand i10





Ford Figo









Length





3840mm





3765mm





3886mm









Width





1735mm





1660mm





1695mm









Height





1530mm





1520mm





1525mm









Wheelbase





2450mm





2425mm





2491mm









Ground Clearance





163mm





165mm





174mm









Boot Space





268 litres





256 litres





257 litres









Starting off with the dimensions, the new Swift is the tallest and widest hatchback in its segment. It also has the longest wheelbase among the three. The Swift’s’ wider and taller construction makes it a more spacious car than before. When it comes to luggage carrying capacity, the Swift remains the leader while the other two get an almost identical boot space. With a ground clearance of 174mm, the Figo is best equipped among the lot to take on tall speed breakers and deep ruts that our roads are known for. The Grand i10 comes second with 165mm followed by the Swift at 163mm.

Looking for the changes between the old Swift and the new one? Have a look at Maruti Suzuki Swift: Old vs New story.









Diesel Engine





Maruti Suzuki Swift





Hyundai Grand i10





Ford Figo









Engine





1.3-litre





1.2-litre





1.5-litre









Power





75PS @ 4000rpm





75PS @ 4000rpm





100PS @ 3750rpm









Torque





190Nm @ 2000rpm





190Nm @ 1750-2250rpm





215Nm @ 1750-3000rpm









Transmission





5-speed MT/AMT





5-speed MT





5-speed MT









Fuel Economy





28.4kmpl





24.95kmpl





25.83kmpl









The Figo gets the largest capacity engine of the three. The 1.5-litre unit is also the most powerful one here. The other two cars get engines with identical power and torque output. Amongst the three, only the Swift gets the option of an AMT gearbox alongside the 5-speed manual which comes as standard on all three cars. On the fuel economy front, the Swift is the most efficient one.









Petrol Engine





Maruti Suzuki Swift





Hyundai Grand i10





Ford Figo









Engine





1.2-litre





1.2-litre





1.2-litre/1.5-litre









Power





83PS @ 6000rpm





83PS @ 6000rpm





88PS @ 6300rpm/112PS @ 6300rpm









Torque





113Nm @ 4200rpm





113Nm @ 4000rpm





112Nm @ 4000/ 136 @ 4250









Transmission





5-speed MT/AMT





5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT





5-speed MT/ 6-speed dual-clutch transmission AT









Fuel Economy





22kmpl





19.77kmpl





18.16kmpl/17.0kmpl









Likewise, the petrol Figo is the most powerful car in this comparison. The other two cars have identical power and torque figures. However, this time around, all three cars are offered with automatic transmission, albeit different technologies. While the Figo automatic gets a more advance dual-clutch gearbox, which is offered only with the 1.5-litre petrol engine, the Grand i10 gets an old-school 4-speed torque converter. The Swift, be it in manual or automatic guise, continues to be the most fuel efficient one in this comparison as well.

Recommended: New Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 Review

Read More on : Swift 2018 AMT