Skoda Vision X-Based Compact SUV To Debut In 2019; Could Rival Hyundai Creta

The compact SUV will follow the VW T-Cross’ reveal later this year. In India, it will rival the Creta, Renault Captur and the updated Duster

Skoda has announced that the production-spec model based on the Vision X compact SUV concept will be revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March. For those unaware of it, the Vision X concept, which previews Skoda’s first ever compact SUV, made its debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The production-spec model will have a different name though.

Pictured: Volkswagen T-Cross Breeze Concept

A March 2019 reveal means that Skoda’s compact SUV will follow its Volkswagen cousin, the T-Cross, which will see the light of day at the end of this year. The T-Cross’ concept was revealed at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show whereas Skoda showcased the Vision X at the same venue two years later. Both the production-spec SUVs will underpin the smallest version of VW Group’s MQB (Modularer Quer Baukasten a.k.a Modular Transverse Matrix) platform, the MQB-A0.

Check out the Skoda Vision X in detail, including its interior, expected powertrain options and more importantly, possible Indian market introduction, here: Skoda’s Vision X Previews Creta-Rivalling Compact SUV

These offerings are a part of the upcoming range of SUVs from Volkswagen and Skod. While Skoda’s offerings will include the Vision X-based SUV, Karoq (Yeti’s replacement) and the Kodiaq, Volkswagen's T-Cross compact SUV will sit below VW’s yet-to-be-revealed global midsize SUV and the Tiguan. While some of them are already on sale in the country, the others are expected to be launched here in the near future.

Don’t miss: 8 Upcoming Hyundai Creta Rivals: Kia SP, MG SUV, Tata H5X, Skoda Vision X, VW T-Cross & More