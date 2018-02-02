Skoda Teases New Entry-Level Compact SUV

The Vision X concept previews Skoda’s future SUV that will sit below the Karoq and could possibly rival the Hyundai Creta in India

Skoda has revealed official sketches of its upcoming Vision X concept ahead of its debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show early March.

The Vision X furthers the Czech automaker’s SUV offensive as it will be the third high rider after the Kodiaq (the flagship SUV) and the Karoq (the spiritual successor of the Yeti).

Pictured: Skoda Karoq

Sitting below the Karoq, the production-spec model of the Vision X will be Skoda’s future entry-level SUV expected in 2019. It will be Skoda’s version of the Seat Arona and the upcoming and possibly India-bound Volkswagen T-Cross (global debut in 2018).

Pictured: Seat Arona

And like the T-Cross and the Arona, the Vision X is also likely to be based on the smallest version of Volkswagen Group’s MQB (Modularer Quer Baukasten a.k.a Modular Transverse Matrix) platform, the MQB A0.

While Skoda has not revealed the name of the production-spec model, we can expect it to begin with K and end with Q like the Karoq and the Kodiaq. And like its nomenclature, the concept has also borrowed styling cues from Skoda’s current SUV lineup such as the Kodiaq.

The split headlamps, clean and prominent character lines, the twin-slat Skoda grille and wraparound tail lamps are reminiscent of the Kodiaq and the Karoq. And if you factor in Skoda's previous SUV concepts, expect the production model to not stray too far away from the Vision X’s design.

Pictured: Skoda Karoq

Unlike the exterior, the story inside is different altogether. While Skoda cabins have always had an air of minimalism to them, the Vision X concept takes things a notch higher. Skoda highlights that the Vision X previews its new interior design language. There’s a low-set dashboard with a freestanding, horizontally placed large touchscreen display considering they are all the rage nowadays. Expect the instrument cluster to be fully digital like the Karoq’s too.

Skoda says that the Vision X will have a hybrid powertrain. None of Skoda’s models feature a hybrid option as of now. However, the Czech carmaker is set to introduce the Superb Hybrid in 2019 and the baby SUV concept could utilise the same powertrain too.

Pictured: Volkswagen Group's 1.5-litre TSI EVO

Speaking of powertrain options, the production-spec SUV is likely to be offered with the 1.0-litre TSI and the 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged petrol engines along with the 1.6-litre TDI diesel engine seen on the Seat Arona. Expect these engines to be offered with a choice of manual and DSG automatic transmissions. Like the Arona, Skoda’s baby SUV is unlikely to feature an AWD (all-wheel-drive) system. Instead, Skoda is likely to project it as an ‘Urban Crossover’. A similar setup is also anticipated in the Volkswagen T-Cross.

Pictured: VW T-Cross Breeze concept

Although it isn't official yet, this compact crossover might just come to India given that Skoda is in the process of localising the MQB A0. Skoda could bring the Vision X compact SUV to India following the launch of the Volkswagen T-Cross. For now, we have our eyes peeled on the Skoda Karoq, which is expected to arrive in the country sometime this year.