Skoda Superb, Kodiaq, Octavia Get Digital Instrument Cluster In Europe; We Want It In India!

India-bound Karoq SUV was the first Skoda model to get the digital instrument cluster

Skoda has announced that it will offer Volkswagen Group’s 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster in more models besides the Karoq SUV. The Karoq, which is the spiritual successor of the Yeti, was the first Skoda to receive it in 2017. Now, the Octavia facelift, Superb and the Czech automaker’s flagship product, the Kodiaq, also pack a fully digital instrument cluster in Europe and presumably, it will be offered in other markets too.

Found in various premium offerings from Volkswagen Group, including Audi’s new Q5 and A4 in India, the instrument cluster is a 12.3-inch unit powered by Nvidia. The panel’s displays can be programmed as per the driver’s preferences as there are different switchable layouts available to choose from. The information displayed includes the usual ones such as speed, engine rpm and fuel gauge along with navigational data, sound system, telephone and assistance systems, among others.

Will it be introduced in India-spec models?

We expect the Kodiaq to receive this instrument cluster soon as it is the most expensive Skoda on sale in India. In fact, the Kodiaq L&K, which is likely to be launched here after it makes its public debut at Geneva in March. Moreover, the Kodiaq, which is facing a tough competition from SUVs such as the Fortuner and the Endeavour would certainly be able to allure buyers with this fancy piece of technology.

It would also be cool if Skoda equips the go-fast Octavia, the RS, with the same. And although the India-spec VW Passat misses out on this cool feature, the upcoming Superb facelift, which is yet to be revealed, could be offered with it as it is the more popular of the two. Apart from the Rapid, the Skoda models on sale in India are not heavily localised and brought to the country via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route. Hence, it should be fairly easy for the manufacturer to offer the new digital instrument cluster in its more premium cars.