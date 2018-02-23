Skoda Rapid, Octavia To Cost More From March 1, 2018

If you’ve been eyeing a Skoda for a while, now is the best time to grab one as the prices are set to increase from March 1, 2018

Recently, Skoda announced that its cars would get costlier by up to 3-4 per cent in the coming months. The recent revision of customs duty on completely knocked down (CKD) kits and related components in the Union Budget 2018 has prompted the Czech car manufacturer to raise prices across its range by up to Rs 35,000.

However, the Czech carmaker says the price hike will be done in a phased manner starting with a 1 per cent hike from March 1, 2018. This will be the second price hike from Skoda in the last three months, with the first one being in January when it raised prices by 2-3 per cent.

Current prices of Skoda cars in India (ex-showroom New Delhi):

Skoda Rapid: Rs 8.32 lakh - Rs 13.77 lakh

Skoda Octavia: Rs 15.87 lakh - Rs 25.12 lakh

Skoda Superb: Rs 25.09 lakh - Rs 32.41 lakh

Skoda Kodiaq: Rs 34.49 lakh

Is this the best time to buy a Skoda car?

Yes, of course. If you’ve been planning to buy one of Skoda’s cars, then it’s better to go for it now before the prices go up. The carmaker has also rolled out a new offer for existing Skoda owners - a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 50,000. If, by any chance, you are not able to buy the Skoda of your choice by March 1, 2018, we’d suggest you to make the purchase before prices go up again.

Stay tuned to CarDekho as we get you more details of Vision X concept SUV and the refreshed 2018 Fabia from the Geneva Motor Show 2018 next month.