Skoda Octavia Style Plus Variant Replaced With L&K

The L&K variant costs about Rs 31,000 more and gets a 10-speaker Canton audio system

Skoda Octavia's Style Plus variant is no more, as the carmaker has replaced it with the Laurin & Klement (L&K). The new variant sits just under the RS variant in the lineup and costs about Rs 31,000 more over the Style Plus. For that premium, you get a 10-speaker Canton audio system instead of the 8-speaker setup and L&K badging at various places. The new variant with the 1.8-litre petrol engine and the 7-speed dual clutch automatic now costs Rs 21.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). On the other hand, the L&K variant with the 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic retails for Rs 24.01 lakh.

The car continues to have the three regular variants, Ambition, Style and L&K with both the engines. Its petrol range is priced between Rs 15.71 lakh and Rs 21.94 lakh, while the RS variant carries a price tag of Rs 25.49 lakh. The diesel range starts at Rs 17.49 lakh and now tops out at Rs 24.01 lakh.

The Skoda Octavia is a driver's car and meant to compete with the Toyota Corolla Altis and the Hyundai Elantra, both of which offer uninspiring performance. The RS variant of the sedan further ascertains its claim to be an enthusiast's best option among its peers and adds appeal to the more affordable variants of the car. The Octavia, therefore, is having no problem maintaining steady demand, despite several competent SUVs and crossovers available in the market with comparable price tags. The Toyota Corolla Altis, however, still retains its pole position and remains a favourite in its class.

