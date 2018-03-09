Skoda Most Likely to Launch Vision S SUV in India

Will compete with SUVs like Ford Endeavour, new Fortuner and Pajero Sport

The Czech automaker has always offered its global flagship products in India - like Superb and Yeti. Chances are there that Skoda will launch the production version of its Vision S concept which was revealed yesterday, in India! The production version is yet to get a name and it is said to be possibly called ‘Kodiak'. When launched, it will compete with the premium SUV segment of the country with rivals like new Endeavour, next-gen Fortuner and Pajero Sport along with upcoming VW Tiguan . The production version is reportedly coming this year in October at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. If Skoda plans it to launch in India, don’t expect it before late 2017 or early 2018.

It will come loaded to the brim like the new third generation Superb, which will be launched in a few weeks. Vision S aka Kodiak is also based on the MQB platform. The automaker added that this Vision S concept is the first Skoda to feature six seats, while the production spec is most likely to have a proper 7 seat arrangement. The vehicle features a wheelbase of 2.79-meters, measures 4.70 meters in length with a width of 1.91 meters and 1.68 meters tall.

The concept version features a 225 hp hybrid powertrain. But, it is pretty obvious that when launch besides the hybrid powertrain, it will also have a range of TDI and TSI diesel and petrol motors. Speaking with respect to India, it will probably share its engine lineup with the upcoming Superb.

