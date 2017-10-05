Skoda Kodiaq Vs Ford Endeavour Vs Toyota Fortuner– Spec Comparison

With the craze for SUVs growing exponentially, Skoda has decided to join the party with its latest global offering, the Kodiaq. Ahead of its launch, the SUV started to make headlines with its sleek design and classy-looking interiors. The Kodiaq primarily rivals the well-established Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. So, does the Kodiaq stand a chance against these two? Let's have a look at the specifications of these cars to get a clearer idea.

MECHANICS

To be honest, all three cars are somewhat similar when it comes to mechanical outputs, with the Skoda being the least powerful. But when it comes to the engines themselves, they could not be further apart. While the Endeavour uses two different diesel engines (2.2 and 3.2-litre), the Kodiaq has one diesel engine (2.0-litre). The Fortuner, on the other hand, gets a 2.8-litre diesel motor and a 2.7-litre petrol. Since its competition doesn’t features a petrol, we are not considering the petrol Fortuner in this comparo. The power outputs from the Kodiaq's engine (150PS) is 10PS lower than the Ford SUV's (160PS/200PS) low capacity engine, whereas the Toyota SUV settles in the middle (177PS) and the torque outputs are considerably lower as well.

But the Kodiaq is a lot lighter than the Endy and the Fortuner and so might turn out to be the better performer. Also, since the Skoda stands closer to the ground (188mm as compared to Endeavour's & Fortuner’s 225mm), it might be the better handling SUV of the two. This will be confirmed as soon as we lay our hands on all three SUVs for a head-to-head test.

So, what we see here is a contrast of personalities. While the Endeavour is meant to conquer mountains and drive through rivers the Kodiaq is subtle and aimed at a comfortable city and highway ride while being off-road capable. The Fortuner promises to offer best of both worlds; however, it depends on you and what you need more -- on-road supple drive or go-anywhere vehicle.

DIMENSIONS

SUVs are meant to be spacious. All three cars in the comparison are seven-seaters and have adequate space to seat the said capacity. But the Endeavour is longer in length, has a longer wheelbase and houses a smaller boot, all of which translates into more space in the cabin. The Fortuner bears similar height and width but is shorter than Endy while being longer than the Kodiaq. Since the Skoda is wider, seating three might be a tad bit easier. Speaking of boot space, the Kodiaq has the smallest in the segment (with all 3-row seats up) at 270 litres; however, it can be extended to a massive 2,005 litres. The Endeavour, on the other hand, has 450 litres in the boot, which can be pushed to 2,101 litres by folding the seats. The Toyota SUV’s boot measures 296 litres.

FEATURES

Again, the contrast in the personalities of the three SUVs is evident here. The vehicles come loaded with features, but for different purposes. While the terrain management system in the Endeavour is a part of the package, the off-road mode in the Kodiaq comes as an optional system for the all-wheel-drive versions, along with Driving Mode Select. The Fortuner too gets features like powered tailgate, LED projector headlamps, paddle shifters, six airbags and others to suit both the needs of on- and off-road.

These brawny SUVs are tightly locked. Be it the engine performance or the equipment list, they are quite similar. Where they differ is the purpose for which these equipments are installed. The Kodiaq is designed for a comfortable daily commute and the occasional off-road trip while the Endeavour and the Fortuner are built to pound the roads and dig up the dirt. Price-wise, the Endy and the Fortuner are quite similar while the Kodiaq goes beyond the expected price at Rs 34 and a half lakh. So, the decision about which vehicle to go for will ultimately depend on what you are looking for from your SUV.

