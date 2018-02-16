Skoda Kodiaq L&K Revealed, Will It Come To India?

Besides the L&K variant, the Kodiaq also gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine in its lineup

Skoda’s flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, has finally received the L&K treatment in Europe. The new variant is scheduled to make its public debut at the upcoming 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March. For the uninitiated, L&K stands for the initials of the Czech automaker’s founders - Laurin & Klement. The L&K badging is reserved for the top-of-the-line variant which features a host of tech and luxury-enhancing features. The Superb sold in India, for instance, is available in the L&K variant in India. Even the first-gen Octavia and the Laura were available with the L&K trim. Here’s what the Skoda Kodiaq L&K packs over the regular SUV.

What’s New?



Up front, it gets chrome detailing on the twin vertical slats



The front bumper gets a redesigned lower section. Unlike the regular variants, the lower half of the bumper is body-coloured and features aero inserts



Rides on 19-inch machined alloy wheels. The India-spec model, on the other hand, is offered with 18-inch alloy wheels



Comes with ‘Laurin & Klement’ logos on the front fenders



The rear bumper too gets a body-coloured lower section. You also get a trendy chrome applique that runs through the entire width of the SUV



On the inside, it comes with black or beige leather upholstery, ‘black piano lacquer’ finish on the dashboard and an all-digital instrument cluster



A subtle ‘Laurin & Klement’ logo can be also found on the seats as well as on the digital instrument cluster, dashboard panel and on the home screen of the infotainment system



New Engines?

The Skoda Kodiaq now comes with VW Group’s new 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged petrol engine. This engine is set to be the most powerful motor to be offered with the India-bound Skoda Karoq (Yeti replacement). Like the India-spec Kodiaq diesel, the 1.5-litre petrol engine too puts out 150PS of power. This engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch (DSG) transmission. The existing 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine of the Kodiaq has received a power bump from 180PS to 190PS as well.

Will it be launched in India?

In India, the Skoda Kodiaq is only available in a single variant with a diesel powertrain. It is priced at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). Currently, only Toyota offers a petrol option in the form of the Fortuner. Priced at 26.20 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi), it packs a 2.7-litre engine and is based on a ladder-frame chassis. Hence, we believe Skoda would do well if they give customers an alternative which offers a more comfortable and plusher ride thanks to the Kodiaq’s monocoque construction. Our guess is on Skoda launching the L&K variant with the 2.0-litre petrol engine in India. Also, since diesel still rules in the premium SUV segment, we cannot rule out a diesel-powered L&K variant as well. If greenlighted by Skoda India, expect it to be introduced later this year.

