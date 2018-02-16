 Skoda Kodiaq L&K Revealed, Will It Come To India?
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Skoda Kodiaq L&K Revealed, Will It Come To India?

Skoda Kodiaq L&K Revealed, Will It Come To India?

By: || Updated: 16 Feb 2018 08:30 PM
Skoda Kodiaq L&K Revealed, Will It Come To India?

Besides the L&K variant, the Kodiaq also gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine in its lineup



Skoda Kodiaq L&K



Skoda’s flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, has finally received the L&K treatment in Europe. The new variant is scheduled to make its public debut at the upcoming 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March. For the uninitiated, L&K stands for the initials of the Czech automaker’s founders - Laurin & Klement. The L&K badging is reserved for the top-of-the-line variant which features a host of tech and luxury-enhancing features. The Superb sold in India, for instance, is available in the L&K variant in India. Even the first-gen Octavia and the Laura were available with the L&K trim. Here’s what the Skoda Kodiaq L&K packs over the regular SUV. 



Skoda Kodiaq L&K



What’s New? 




  • Up front, it gets chrome detailing on the twin vertical slats 

  • The front bumper gets a redesigned lower section. Unlike the regular variants, the lower half of the bumper is body-coloured and features aero inserts

  • Rides on 19-inch machined alloy wheels. The India-spec model, on the other hand, is offered with 18-inch alloy wheels 

  • Comes with ‘Laurin & Klement’ logos on the front fenders   

  • The rear bumper too gets a body-coloured lower section. You also get a trendy chrome applique that runs through the entire width of the SUV

  • On the inside, it comes with black or beige leather upholstery, ‘black piano lacquer’ finish on the dashboard and an all-digital instrument cluster 

  • A subtle ‘Laurin & Klement’ logo can be also found on the seats as well as on the digital instrument cluster, dashboard panel and on the home screen of the infotainment system  



Skoda Kodiaq L&K



New Engines? 



The Skoda Kodiaq now comes with VW Group’s new 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged petrol engine. This engine is set to be the most powerful motor to be offered with the India-bound Skoda Karoq (Yeti replacement). Like the India-spec Kodiaq diesel, the 1.5-litre petrol engine too puts out 150PS of power. This engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch (DSG) transmission. The existing 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine of the Kodiaq has received a power bump from 180PS to 190PS as well.   



Will it be launched in India? 



In India, the Skoda Kodiaq is only available in a single variant with a diesel powertrain. It is priced at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). Currently, only Toyota offers a petrol option in the form of the Fortuner. Priced at 26.20 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi), it packs a 2.7-litre engine and is based on a ladder-frame chassis. Hence, we believe Skoda would do well if they give customers an alternative which offers a more comfortable and plusher ride thanks to the Kodiaq’s monocoque construction. Our guess is on Skoda launching the L&K variant with the 2.0-litre petrol engine in India. Also, since diesel still rules in the premium SUV segment, we cannot rule out a diesel-powered L&K variant as well. If greenlighted by Skoda India, expect it to be introduced later this year.



Check out: Skoda Kodiaq: First Drive Review


Read More on : Kodiaq Automatic


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Second-gen BMW X4 Revealed Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Debut

trending now

VIDEO
Jan Man: Cost of Nirav Modi's jewellery collection would ...
VIDEO
Jan Man: Actor Kamal Haasan to announce the name ...
INDIA
Modi's Pariksha Par Charcha: PM interacts with students over ...